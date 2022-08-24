US adds 7 Chinese aerospace and chip firms to export blacklist
Topic |
- State-affiliated institutes involved in chip development and space programme join around 600 other Chinese entities on the list
- The move comes weeks after US President Joe Biden signed law to bolster American semiconductor industry
US-China relations
Jack Lau
US companies will need an export licence to sell to seven Chinese state-affiliated firms in the aerospace and chips sector after Washington blacklisted them on Wednesday for supporting China’s efforts to modernise its military.
The US Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday that it would add four research institutes under a Chinese space agency, two under a state-owned military technology firm and a satellite firm to its export blacklist.
The list, known officially as the Entity List, includes around 600 Chinese firms deemed to be operating against US national security and foreign policy interests.
US adds 7 Chinese aerospace and chip firms to export blacklist
State-affiliated entities involved in chip development and space programme join around 600 other Chinese firms on the list.
www.scmp.com