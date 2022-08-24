What's new

US adds 7 Chinese aerospace and chip firms to export blacklist

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,818
-4
16,370
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand

0f157aa7-0465-49b3-a4fa-3eb12d136991_7927fd5a.jpg
US adds 7 Chinese aerospace and chip firms to export blacklist​

  • State-affiliated institutes involved in chip development and space programme join around 600 other Chinese entities on the list
  • The move comes weeks after US President Joe Biden signed law to bolster American semiconductor industry

Topic |
US-China relations


Jack Lau


Jack Lau

US companies will need an export licence to sell to seven Chinese state-affiliated firms in the aerospace and chips sector after Washington blacklisted them on Wednesday for supporting China’s efforts to modernise its military.
The US Commerce Department said in a statement on Tuesday that it would add four research institutes under a Chinese space agency, two under a state-owned military technology firm and a satellite firm to its export blacklist.
The list, known officially as the Entity List, includes around 600 Chinese firms deemed to be operating against US national security and foreign policy interests.

www.scmp.com

US adds 7 Chinese aerospace and chip firms to export blacklist

State-affiliated entities involved in chip development and space programme join around 600 other Chinese firms on the list.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Chinese firm aiming to break US dominance in chip design software gets IPO approval at home
Replies
0
Views
200
onebyone
onebyone
onebyone
Synopsys-Backed China Chip Firm Accused of Poaching TSMC Talent
Replies
6
Views
312
casual
casual
F-22Raptor
China’s chip veterans predict huge challenges as US ratchets up tech restrictions
Replies
13
Views
390
S10
S10
onebyone
China’s Top Chipmaker Achieves Breakthrough Despite US Curbs
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
FairAndUnbiased
F
onebyone
SMIC’s 7-nm chip process a wake-up call for US
Replies
1
Views
318
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom