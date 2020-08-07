/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

US added 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment down to 10.2%

Discussion in 'Americas' started by F-22Raptor, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM #1
    F-22Raptor

    F-22Raptor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,125
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +3 / 8,674 / -1
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM #2
    Austin Powers

    Austin Powers ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    15,259
    Joined:
    Oct 15, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,750 / -9
    Country:
    Canada
    Location:
    Canada
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM #3
    JustAnotherPerson

    JustAnotherPerson FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    187
    Joined:
    May 17, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 167 / -0
    Country:
    Antigua And Barbuda
    Location:
    Chile
    Was inevitable or the hospitals would have been overrun.
     
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 6:45 PM #4
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,384
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +29 / 15,106 / -6
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    A Trump fan eh? That would have made things worse.
     
  5. Aug 7, 2020 at 7:09 PM #5
    JustAnotherPerson

    JustAnotherPerson FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    187
    Joined:
    May 17, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 167 / -0
    Country:
    Antigua And Barbuda
    Location:
    Chile
    They should have done one big shutdown and take the loses. By then their testing capabilities would have big enough to keep the virus in check.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM #6
    Hamartia Antidote

    Hamartia Antidote ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,384
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2013
    Ratings:
    +29 / 15,106 / -6
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    United States
    According to PDF there's been 10's of thousands of people on ventilators in hospital ICU's since 2018...except nobody noticed because they thought they were all simple flu cases.

    Those news conferences by Governor Cuomo talking about shortages was all a smokescreen as the hospitals were full at least a year ago.
     
    Last edited: Aug 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM
  7. Aug 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM #7
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,358
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,496 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 7 (Users: 1, Guests: 6)