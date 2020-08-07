US added 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment down to 10.2%

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion started by F-22Raptor, Aug 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM.
1.8 million jobs added, unemployment down to 10.2%
https://www.bls.gov/news.release/empsit.nr0.htm
Still somewhat high. They never should have shut down economy in the first place.
Was inevitable or the hospitals would have been overrun.
A Trump fan eh? That would have made things worse.
They should have done one big shutdown and take the loses. By then their testing capabilities would have big enough to keep the virus in check.
According to PDF there's been 10's of thousands of people on ventilators in hospital ICU's since 2018...except nobody noticed because they thought they were all simple flu cases.
Those news conferences by Governor Cuomo talking about shortages was all a smokescreen as the hospitals were full at least a year ago.
1.2M new people filed of unemployment Insurance.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcnews.com/news/amp/ncna1235990