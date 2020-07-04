US accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to Taliban

Battlion25 said: You can see them coming from a mile away Click to expand...

Mandalorian_CA said: That is where we seal our borders with bars . Click to expand...

The blames alone are pretty much in line with propaganda by Kabul Regime and India from day one. Let's just say, that will be the time to roast their assets and they have no idea how this gonna happen. Border will be sealed totally and leaving their rats on the mercy of any hunter in Afghanistan. Let's hope things may not escalate further. For the diplomatic side, they are preparing grounds to punish Pakistan for not allowing US bases and in the meantime more push at FATF.Exactly the pain in certain quarters sponsored by Israel and Indian money. I am sure state is reading them well. They just don't want the fencing.