US accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to Taliban

Any links to a dossier?
They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.So did the "safe heavens" run out of trend?
Sancturies sounds pretty coarse if you ask me.
That is where we seal our borders with bars .They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.
The blames alone are pretty much in line with propaganda by Kabul Regime and India from day one. Let's just say, that will be the time to roast their assets and they have no idea how this gonna happen. Border will be sealed totally and leaving their rats on the mercy of any hunter in Afghanistan. Let's hope things may not escalate further. For the diplomatic side, they are preparing grounds to punish Pakistan for not allowing US bases and in the meantime more push at FATF.You can see them coming from a mile away
Exactly the pain in certain quarters sponsored by Israel and Indian money. I am sure state is reading them well. They just don't want the fencing.That is where we seal our borders with bars .
They dare not, don't even think that for a minute, the consequences are to dire.They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.