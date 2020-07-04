What's new

US accuses Pakistan of providing sanctuaries to Taliban

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,811
173
40,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The sanctuaries, Pakistan also been reporting close to border on Afghanistan side and they are TTP and ISKP. I really hope USAF bomb them as a favour for us. Not a single Afghan Taliban is on this side hence, Pakistan has been openly challenging everyone. However, it's just about the disgraceful exit and scapegoating Pakistan for it, after 20 years. The propaganda starts as expected as much as they are predictable.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,205
-6
18,144
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
10s of 1000s of fighters but all those spy planes satellites etc and not a single spread of evidence...

America is getting whopped everywhere and becoming a cry baby like India
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
156
0
99
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The country has fallen they know this much.. But what they want is to direct Taliban's wrath on Pakistan... That is why the safe havens was mentioned... They are predictable and slow thinkers nowadays.. You can see them coming from a mile away
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,811
173
40,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mentee said:
So did the "safe heavens" run out of trend?

Sancturies sounds pretty coarse if you ask me.
Click to expand...
They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,913
4
9,327
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
There is a saying in Punjabi

"Put lo jo putna ai."
Thats what Pakistan should tell USA, India and Afghanistan now.
Enough is enough. Near the border doesn't mean inside Pakistan.
What about India running terror training camps right under the noses of CIA!!

You think that happened without wink and a nod by uncle SAM!!!
 
Mandalorian_CA

Mandalorian_CA

FULL MEMBER
Mar 23, 2019
767
-4
755
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The Eagle said:
They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.
Click to expand...
That is where we seal our borders with bars .
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
21,811
173
40,834
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Battlion25 said:
You can see them coming from a mile away
Click to expand...
The blames alone are pretty much in line with propaganda by Kabul Regime and India from day one. Let's just say, that will be the time to roast their assets and they have no idea how this gonna happen. Border will be sealed totally and leaving their rats on the mercy of any hunter in Afghanistan. Let's hope things may not escalate further. For the diplomatic side, they are preparing grounds to punish Pakistan for not allowing US bases and in the meantime more push at FATF.
Mandalorian_CA said:
That is where we seal our borders with bars .
Click to expand...
Exactly the pain in certain quarters sponsored by Israel and Indian money. I am sure state is reading them well. They just don't want the fencing.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,913
4
9,327
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The Eagle said:
They are making excuses for bombing. I believe Balochistan and all the CPEC route is the target. If such campaign starts, they will surely push for launching their rats to this side of border. I see that calculation based on creating such falsified ground by US now as well.
Click to expand...
They dare not, don't even think that for a minute, the consequences are to dire.
In such case Pakistan should take the gloves off. Go all in Afghanistan , eliminate every network India has created in Afghanistan.
Make sure that Ghani and his cronies gone forever, help Taliban , let that become a reality rather than false accusations at the moment.

Help Kashmir under UN Charter, start sending the arms and ammunition, send advisers to conduct the war like they did against USSR. Liberate Kashmir and bring India down.
It has to be done. This evil exists long enough for world to tolerate it anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 13, Members: 7, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Aspen
Who REALLY funded the Taliban to kill Americans?
Replies
8
Views
806
I S I
I S I
Haris Ali2140
Former Pakistani Taliban deputy chief and key commander mysteriously murdered in Afghanistan
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
Old School
Old School
aamirzs
How America’s Experience with Pakistan Can Help it Deal with Turkey
Replies
4
Views
816
Osiris
O
insight-out
HOW AMERICA’S EXPERIENCE WITH PAKISTAN CAN HELP IT DEAL WITH TURKEY
Replies
2
Views
551
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
C
American sponsored Taliban and implications for Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
2K
CriticalThought
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom