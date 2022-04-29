US 6th Gen fighter NGAD to have a radar cross section of a BB pellet

Piecing Together the NGAD Puzzle - Air Force Magazine The Next-Generation Air Dominance family of systems remains highly classified. But some details are beginning to emerge.

Industry sources say NGAD will be “orders of magnitiude” harder to detect than even the fifth-generation fighters of today, with the same radar cross section as a BB shot. It will also be stealthier in many different bandwidths, rather than optimized against a few key bands of search-and-track radars.In recent months, F-22s, F-35s, and even older F-117s have been spotted and photographed wearing unusual shiny metallic panels; in some case, over the entire aircraft. The Air Force will not disclose the purpose, but it is likely they are testing potential upgrades for fifth-generation fighters or perhaps a new kind of stealth treatment for NGAD.