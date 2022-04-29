What's new

US 6th Gen fighter NGAD to have a radar cross section of a BB pellet

Industry sources say NGAD will be “orders of magnitiude” harder to detect than even the fifth-generation fighters of today, with the same radar cross section as a BB shot. It will also be stealthier in many different bandwidths, rather than optimized against a few key bands of search-and-track radars.

In recent months, F-22s, F-35s, and even older F-117s have been spotted and photographed wearing unusual shiny metallic panels; in some case, over the entire aircraft. The Air Force will not disclose the purpose, but it is likely they are testing potential upgrades for fifth-generation fighters or perhaps a new kind of stealth treatment for NGAD.

www.airforcemag.com

Piecing Together the NGAD Puzzle - Air Force Magazine

The Next-Generation Air Dominance family of systems remains highly classified. But some details are beginning to emerge.
www.airforcemag.com www.airforcemag.com
 
Does Russia also have 6th generation program? Usually, they are only a step behind the US.
 

