US 6th Gen fighter has moved “beyond technology demonstrator phase” and performing “very well”

The NGAD has been underway since Kendall was the undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology, and logistics, but has gone beyond the technology demonstrator stage, he said. It has “moved forward very well” and will be the next-generation fighter after the F-35, but as part of a system of systems, Kendall noted. The other elements of the system, he said, “will be backward compatible” to fourth-generation aircraft, as well.
https://www.airforcemag.com/kendall-top-seven-priorities/
