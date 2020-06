Terrified tourists struggle to walk across China's new vertigo-inducing glass observation deck that sticks out from a 'horizontal skyscraper' 820ft above the ground

Videos show petrified visitors crawling on glass panes while visiting the see-through deck in Chongqing

The vertigo-inducing platform is part of an impressive corridor which spans across the top of four towers

It overlooks the Yangtze and Jialing rivers in mega-city Chongqing and opened to the public late last month

The corridor is part of a £2.7bn project comprising eight skyscrapers: six at 820ft tall and two at 1,148ft tall