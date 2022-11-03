What's new

‘US$4,200 earrings too much’: Chinese official berated for luxury accessories at press event, triggering official probe

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,649
-13
94,505
Country
China
Location
China

‘US$4,200 earrings too much’: Chinese official berated for luxury accessories at press event, triggering official probe

  • A government official seen sporting luxury accessories during a Covid-19 media conference is under investigation
  • The earrings she wore are identical to two luxury brand products sold at US$4,200 and US$2,600, respectively


Published: 2:00pm, 3 Nov, 2022

3783074c-198b-43de-967a-b17db8c43e15_7a0e09f8.jpg

Chinese internet users blast official they claim is wearing US4,200 luxury earrings during media conference and trigger official investigation. Photo: SCMP composite

An official in northern China is under fire for allegedly wearing luxury accessories worth thousands of US dollars at a press conference about the coronavirus.

Li Shaoli, a deputy director of Administrative Approval and Public Service Bureau from the Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was seen wearing earrings believed to be from luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels and a scarf suspected to be made by Hermes at a recent media conference about a Covid-19 outbreak, the Jiefang Daily reported.

The Disciplinary Inspection Commission of the municipal Communist Party Committee has started an investigation into the matter after a massive public outcry about the alleged luxury accessories.

e68d6a88-11c7-4042-9956-8b42b5179cc7_b6b45c2b.jpg

The earrings Li wore look identical to two types of products named Vintage Alhambra and Sweet Alhambra respectively, which are sold at 30,500 yuan (US$4,200) and 18,600 yuan (US$2,600). Photo: inews.qq.com

Internet users who saw the media conference also spotted that her scarf resembled one made by Hermes, sold for more than 4,000 yuan.

Hohhot, the capital city of Inner Mongolia, has recorded 286 confirmed coronavirus cases with another 2,371 asymptomatic ones since last month. The city of 3.5 million people has been under a snap lockdown for the last three weeks to curb the outbreak.

Qiao Xinsheng, a public affairs expert from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in Wuhan, said government officials should avoid wearing luxury goods.

“Officials are leaders and example setters of society’s atmosphere. They should advocate a plain and frugal consumption mindset,” Qiao said.

Government officials wearing luxury items can easily touch a nerve with the mainland public which is under a frugality drive amid an economic slowdown over recent years.

26c49068-fc45-4e92-8891-daa6afe14aa9_2a833594.jpg

The scandal has made headlines in China and resulted in an official investigation being launched. Photo: inews.qq.com

A rural official in central Hunan province was exposed last year wearing a Hermes leather belt at a government meeting. Following a public backlash, local authorities revealed the leather belt was a fake bought for 140 yuan.

China’s Communist Party Central Committee issued Eight Rules in 2012 to crack down on officials’ extravagance, including advocating thriftiness and stipulating the type of cars and houses allocated to senior officials.

Central authorities issued a directive two years ago calling on government officials to set examples for the public in a nationwide campaign against food waste.

www.scmp.com

‘US$4,200 earrings too much’: China official being probed for luxury accessories

Chinese internet users have blasted an official they claim was wearing US4,200 luxury earrings and a scarf during a media conference last week with local authorities now investigating the incident.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
StraightEdge

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
917
-2
911
Country
India
Location
India
What exactly is there to investigate? Is there are rule that someone can't wear an expensive earrings? That's total nonsense. In fact it's even not that expensive.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
50,649
-13
94,505
Country
China
Location
China
StraightEdge said:
What exactly is there to investigate? Is there are rule that someone can't wear an expensive earrings? That's total nonsense. In fact it's even not that expensive.
Click to expand...
Power of the social media, government officials and civil servants should be aware that they are being watched by the public.

How a sub ministerial official loses his job
微信图片_20221104010307.png
 
Last edited:
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,653
1
10,174
Country
China
Location
China
StraightEdge said:
What exactly is there to investigate? Is there are rule that someone can't wear an expensive earrings? That's total nonsense. In fact it's even not that expensive.
Click to expand...
The CCP Disciplinary Committee has the right to investigate any CCP member at any time.

This is an investigation, not an arrest. If she has no problems, she should not be afraid and refuse to investigate.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

V
Indian police find ‘no crime’ after viral video of woman offering namaz at hospital leads to official probe
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
2K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: White-shirted group attacks protesters at China banking scandal demonstration
Replies
3
Views
447
kankan326
kankan326
Hamartia Antidote
Statement by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet after official visit to China
Replies
0
Views
324
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Muhammed45
Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria
Replies
1
Views
418
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Nan Yang
Snubs from key leaders at Summit of the Americas reveal Biden's struggle to assert US leadership in its neighborhood
Replies
0
Views
585
Nan Yang
Nan Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom