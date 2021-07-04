beijingwalker
Urumqi citywide stampede on March. 14, 2015
After a spate of terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of deaths almost on monthly basis in Xinjiang and the city of Urumqi, panic took root in the local population's mindset, the whole population was on the brink of a nervous breakdown and lived in constant fear of their lives. on March. 14, 2015, one person's random run on a street set off a citywide stampede in Urumqi, people ran for their lives but didn't know why they ran.
