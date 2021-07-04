What's new

Urumqi citywide stampede on March. 14, 2015

Urumqi citywide stampede on March. 14, 2015

After a spate of terrorist attacks resulting in hundreds of deaths almost on monthly basis in Xinjiang and the city of Urumqi, panic took root in the local population's mindset, the whole population was on the brink of a nervous breakdown and lived in constant fear of their lives. on March. 14, 2015, one person's random run on a street set off a citywide stampede in Urumqi, people ran for their lives but didn't know why they ran.

 
Can you imagine the above was the same Urumqi barely 10 years ago? That's truly a place like the hell to live in.

Today, the whole Xinjiang is completely terrorism free for many years, people live in a peaceful, safe and prosperous life, people no longer worry about losing their lives on daily basis, everyone works hard and plays hard, now it's becoming one of the best place to study, work and live in western China.

Today's Urumqi, vibrant and thriving!! So happy to see so many people just peacefully stroll around the city to enjoy their lives.


Uighur girl in Urumqi shows you the city light show for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, she said she was so happy and the city streets were packed with city residents enjoying this light show and celebrating this important day.
Light Shows Illuminate Night Sky of Xinjiang to Celebrate CPC Centenary
 
