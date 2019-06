China’s top state planner has approved a 42.11 billion yuan ($6.06 billion) expansion of Urumqi’s airport in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, as the government looks to transform the airport from a regional flight hub to one of international significance.The development will see Urumqi Diwopu International Airport handling 63 million passengers a year when the expansion is completed in 2030, up from around 15 million passengers now, according to documents published by the National Development and Reform Commission on Monday.Urumqi’s airport has already benefited substantially from China’s growing links with Central Asian countries as part of the “New Silk Road,” the overland development aspect of China’s Belt and Road Initiative , which aims to develop China’s infrastructure and trade links along historical trade routes. Passenger numbers increased by over 10% a year between 2010 and 2015, beyond the intended capacity of 15 million, leading to the proposed expansion.