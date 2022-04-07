Urgent: Shootings in Tel Aviv

Channel 12:The latest stats of the shooting: two dead and 15 woundedChannel 12 Hebrew:More than 1,000 recruits from various police and special forces and the army are searching for the perpetrator of the shooting attack in Tel AvivIsraeli media publishes a picture of the perpetrator of the shooting attack in central Tel Aviv..He failed to identify his identityHaaretz:Three eyewitnesses said that the shooter arrived on a Land Cruiser, got out of it, and started shootingUrgent| Hebrew Channel 12: "The shooter fired 12 bullets, wounding 9 settlers in Tel Aviv."Kan channelDirector of Ichilov Hospital: Surgical teams are striving to save 4 seriously injured patients