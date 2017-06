Qatari Minister of Defense Khaled Al - AttiyahURGENT: Qatari defense minister faces assassination attempt after hours of interrogation at the government headquarters during the past few hours, but he escaped death, pointing out that he has recently become a target of more than one in Qatar, at a time when the leadership within the state knows a severe floundering with the crisis that is exacerbated with the Gulf.Official sources in the government of Qatar did not confirm the failed assassination attempt, while observers confirmed that Al-Attiyah was responsible for leaking statements by Prince Tamim bin Hamad, which is offensive to the Gulf states, in which he attacked Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait and about Doha's relationship with Israel.The sources said that "Attiyah" was subjected to an assassination attempt during the past 24 hours, explaining that since the outbreak of the crisis with the Gulf he has been under major internal pressure, especially by the royal family, according to sources, "Attiyah" hours ago for questioning and investigations within the government headquarters on a deep scale, Amid the media blackout, without disclosing the details of the investigations into his responsibility for the publication of Tamim bin Hamad's remarks through the official Qatari news agency Qena, which led the emirate to a new cycle of Arab and regional isolation thanks to its suspicious positions and its constant support of terrorist entities and organizations.Al-Attiyah, a former Qatari foreign minister, has been accused by Gulf newspapers last week of contributing to Qatar's growing support for terrorist organizations in the region. Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadh reported that Qatar provides a safe haven for extremists and supports terrorist groups, The cousin of Qatar's Foreign Minister, Khaled Al-Attiyah, was involved in funding al-Qaeda terrorist organization in Syria, the Nasra Front and the organization of the terrorist lobby in Syria and Iraq.The newspaper said that Abdul Aziz bin Khalifa Al-Attiyah was convicted in absentia in a Lebanese court for seven years, but the Lebanese authorities released him before his trial after pressure from Qatar, and confirmed that there are full networks and individuals in the Qatari ruling family involved in terrorism cases before the international judiciary. And the practice of terrorist acts, most notably Khalid al-Attiyah, former foreign minister of Qatar, Abdul Rahman al-Nuaimi, and seven other figures in the ruling family.