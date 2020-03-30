Urgent now: Coalition fighters launch violent raids in the capital, Sanaa

(1:30) Four violent air strikes rocked several neighborhoods in Sanaa(1:37) Two strikes in Sana'a and a continuous flight of aircraft(1:45) Houthi media: Four airstrikes targeted Al Sama camp in the Arhab district of Sana'a(1:53) The coalition launches about 13 air strikes in the capital, Sanaa, and its environs, and continuous flights(1:55) Hear the sound of another airstrike, west of the capital, Sana'a(2:05) Houthi media: Airstrikes targeted the vicinity of Sanaa airport and the maintenance camp in Al-Nahda neighborhood(2:09) Media sources: The coalition bombing targeted Al-Sawad camp and Al-Dailami base in Sana'a(3:17) Violent raid in Sanaa again and the return of the flightsNow .. Correction of Al-Houthi is underway..