Urgent Help needed - Report this guy

Hi I had been waiting for him to make a mistake and he has done it.
Please report this guy as he is clearly sharing hacked material on twitter
If any of his bhakt fellows are seeing this please tell him he might have hawk eyes (on some unsecured websites) but we have eyes not just of c*rrylickers like him but also on his masters...
And not just his masters but their masters too, be it conventional or be it cyber space..
But unlike them we do not show-off and hamare "Kando" ko unke apne log cheekh cheekh k btate hain and hamare "kand" sirf unsecured websites pe ee nai hote
#Shaheens #cyberespionage
