URGENT CALL FOR ACTION: SAVE HIGHER EDUCATION IN PAKISTAN

Pushing for ongoing funding with exemptions from accountabilities for select institutions (that are in fact heavily criticized, underperforming and supervised by a close confidant of the PM) - these are attempts to undermine the regulatory mandate of HEC and threatens the quality of higher education Violating the principle of security of tenure - following continuous resistance from the HEC Chairman, 2018, to engage in corrupt practices antithetical to the mandate of HEC, the PTI government issued an ordinance on March 26, 2021, to reduce the tenure for this role, to apply immediately and retroactively - to find a way to remove the Chairman. This violation is a major RED FLAG that the government's respect for law is under question. Removing the autonomy of the HEC altogether as of April 8th, 2021 after the Chairman's wrongful removal was contested - this is a very dangerous threat to regulatory independence

ACCOUNTABILITY EXEMPTION LETTER - On Behalf of Prime Minister Office This letter, sent from the Government of Pakistan is “desiring” accountability exemption from three particular institutions in Pakistan, supervised by Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman while continuing to avail the budget/funds unabated (reportedly having received 40 billion PKR to date- taken away from...

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) was established in 2002 as an autonomous, regulatory body to oversee higher education.In June 2018, Dr. Tariq Banuri, an award-winning, internationally recognized Economist and Educationist, a Lead Author of the 2007 Nobel peace prize winning IPCC Report and an Economics PhD from Harvard University, was appointed as Chairman. On March 26, 2021, he was unlawfully removed from the position following his persistentat the behest of PTI -It is evident that the PTI government has enacted legislation with mala fide intent to undermine the autonomy of a regulatory body and target an individual. Following the unjustifiable action to remove the HEC Chairman, the government has organized a media campaign to justify itself, layered with unverified allegations against the Chairman.