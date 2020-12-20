URGENT CALL FOR ACTION: SAVE HIGHER EDUCATION IN PAKISTAN

truthfollower
FULL MEMBER
- Mar 8, 2019
- 1,200
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
Highly Concerned Individuals Around the World started this petition to Government of Pakistan
As a group of highly concerned academic scholars, students, Pakistanis (local and overseas) and even non-Pakistanis, we are CALLING FOR ACTION over the dire state of affairs and recent events related to higher education in Pakistan - higher education is in imminent danger.
There has been a violation of constitutional due process of law by the Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI); violation of autonomy of a regulatory authority which directly results in a violation of right to education as declared in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and we believe that Pakistan urgently and immediately needs our attention.
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) was established in 2002 as an autonomous, regulatory body to oversee higher education.
In June 2018, Dr. Tariq Banuri, an award-winning, internationally recognized Economist and Educationist, a Lead Author of the 2007 Nobel peace prize winning IPCC Report and an Economics PhD from Harvard University, was appointed as Chairman. On March 26, 2021, he was unlawfully removed from the position following his persistent refusal to engage in or authorize corrupt practices at the behest of PTI - he was simply following the mandate of HEC to be an unbiased regulator.
PTI has violated its platform of anti-corruption and adhering to rule of law by:
- Pushing for ongoing funding with exemptions from accountabilities for select institutions (that are in fact heavily criticized, underperforming and supervised by a close confidant of the PM) - these are attempts to undermine the regulatory mandate of HEC and threatens the quality of higher education
- Violating the principle of security of tenure - following continuous resistance from the HEC Chairman, 2018, to engage in corrupt practices antithetical to the mandate of HEC, the PTI government issued an ordinance on March 26, 2021, to reduce the tenure for this role, to apply immediately and retroactively - to find a way to remove the Chairman. This violation is a major RED FLAG that the government's respect for law is under question.
- Removing the autonomy of the HEC altogether as of April 8th, 2021 after the Chairman's wrongful removal was contested - this is a very dangerous threat to regulatory independence
We are appealing to the Prime Minister to reconsider and reverse these recent unjustifiable decisions that wreak havoc on the future of higher education in Pakistan and which will remain a blot on PTI's performance as well as its claims to integrity, equity, and justice. These decisions will also undo the desperately needed reforms that were brought forth by the most recent Chairman, in-line with PTI's supposed vision; and designed to increase quality of education through accountabilities, standards and performance criteria.
The world is watching you.
#SaveHigherEducationinPakistan
#BringTariqBanuriback
#AccountabilityinHigherEducation
#EducationisARight
#AccountabilityforImranKhanPTI
#AccountabilityforRahman
#RestoreautonomyofHEC
#WorldisWatchingPakistan
ACCOUNTABILITY EXEMPTION LETTER - On Behalf of Prime Minister Office
This letter, sent from the Government of Pakistan is “desiring” accountability exemption from three particular institutions in Pakistan, supervised by Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman while continuing to avail the budget/funds unabated (reportedly having received 40 billion PKR to date- taken away from...
www.change.org