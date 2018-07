Any wiki editors here or any programmers you know that can help?

Hello everyone,This is a thread to bring your attention to something that is slipping under our radars. Recently, I have noticed that all the articles on wikipedia regarding Indo-Pak wars have been changed to "Indian victory" by Indians.For example, Indo-Pak war of 1965 used to have result as "Stalemate" (which is the actual result of war)---However, now it says "Indian victory"....So much so, that even individual battles that favored Pakistan have also been changed. For example, Battle of Chawinda used to be marked as "Pakistani victory" under results. However, today, it is marked as "indecisive".... Lahore front has also been changed to "Indian victory"....This is crucial for national morale and moral standing. Falsifying information on wikipedia is horrendous bc 90% of the audience who will look up about Indo-Pak conflicts will go to wikipedia for quick summary....whether its Pakistani students, indians, or some foreign student of South Asian studies. This should be brought into notice of relevant authorities/people that can correct this blatant agenda-pushing by indians.Indians have also deleted all the sources that favored Pak or declared the result as stalemate--and instead of added ALL pro-India 'sources'...Let's work on reversing this information onslaught on our national narrative. Pakistan Army's digital media cell should look into it as well.Please tag others who might be helpful. I don't know alot of the usernames of relevant/senior people