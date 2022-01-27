Urgent: Air raids by the Royal Moroccan Air Force on several sites of the separatist militia known as the Polisario

The Polisario Mercenaries confirm the bombing of the Moroccan F-16 fighters of the so-called "National Command Headquarters" and confirm that the Moroccan fighters did not leave the skies of the buffer zone for 3 continuous days..They talk about huge human and material losses in the ranks as a result of a series of air raids carried out by the Moroccan Air Force.Among the targets were underground trenches.., according to what came out of the news..This operation comes nearly two weeks after a Moroccan drone targeted a group of mercenaries who entered the buffer zone, and Spanish journalist Pedro Tamerano announced that in this raid 3 Algerian soldiers were killed working as technicians who were with the mercenaries to operate or install air defense in the buffer zone, Algeria announced on the same day 3 soldiers died in a traffic accident..Morocco may have preempted hostile operations against it by destroying the buildings and hideouts established by the Polisario in the buffer zone during the cease-fire years..A pre-emptive strike, after intelligence information, of a premeditated intention for a major attack on the wall..Andalus News Network Published in Andalus News Network on 01-26-2022Morocco warned of what it considered Iranian ambitions in the African continent, accusing Tehran of seeking to enter West Africa to spread Shiite doctrine.Moroccan warnings came from Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, during a discussion of a number of international agreements in the House of Representatives.The head of Moroccan diplomacy stressed that "the spiritual security of Moroccans and Africa is among the priorities to counter Iranian ambitions on the continent."Bourita indicated that Iran is trying to enter and expand in West Africa to spread the Shiite sect.Regarding the Houthi attack on some Gulf countries, Bourita stressed that "Morocco's support for what the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates has been subjected to was a clear message to denounce the Houthis' abuses and the policy of Iran that stands behind them."In 2018, Morocco announced the severance of its relations with Iran, justifying this by supervising military exercises for the "Polisario" Front through elements of the "Hezbollah" loyal to it in Lebanon.The Federal Research Agency, affiliated to the US Congress, revealed the existing relations between Iran and the Polisario Front, especially with regard to the supply of weapons and the spread of Shiite ideology in the Maghreb and North Africa.The US Congressional Research Center confirmed in a report that Iran is supplying weapons to the Polisario through the terrorist movement Hezbollah. The Moroccan Al-Ahdath newspaper reported on Tuesday, October 12th, that Morocco had cut diplomatic relations with Iran by giving accurate information about Hezbollah's relationship with the separatists through a member of the Iranian embassy in Algeria.Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita revealed that this relationship began in 2016 when a support committee for the "Sahrawi people" was formed in Lebanon under the auspices of Hezbollah, before sending a military delegation to Tindouf.The report of the US Congressional Research Center confirms Iran's infiltration into Algeria, where the ayatollahs are trying to spread their revolutionary version of Shiism through terrorist movements such as the Polisario.The report then focused on the excellent relations between the United States and Morocco. He praised the stability enjoyed by the Kingdom, which is described as a strategic ally in a region plagued by turmoil and conflicts.The Moroccan Al-Ahdath newspaper reported that this agency confirmed that Morocco's stability was of paramount importance in a context marked by conflicts in Libya and the Sahel region, as well as political turmoil in Tunisia and Algeria. The report then examines the historical relations and the solid partnership between Rabat and Washington: Morocco is an important regional partner in the areas of security, trade and development. Morocco is a key non-NATO ally with which the United States maintains a regular strategic dialogue. Not to mention that he is a member of the international coalition led by the United States against the so-called "Islamic State".The report also recalls the current position of the White House, quoting President Joe Biden, who described Morocco as a strategic ally that plays a key role in promoting stability in the region.* It must be remembered that this federal agency, which reports to Congress, is responsible for researching and developing studies that guide public policy in the legislative division of the federal government.The latest news confirms that it is the largest military strike against the terrorist Polisario by the Moroccan Air Force since the cease-fire agreement in 1991.It is expected that this strike will have its aftermath.. Morocco will abolish its buffer zone and annex it to Moroccan soil for good, soon..