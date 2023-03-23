What's new

Urgent: Action required by overseas Pakistani to save IMRAN KHAN'S life now!

opvoters.good.do

Join me in supporting the Stop State Fascism Campaign

#PakistanUnderFasicsm.
opvoters.good.do opvoters.good.do


Elections are unconstituionaly delayed in Pakistan. This is a violation of Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1948 as well as the Constitution of Pakistan

❇️Canadian Citizens and Residents: Sign this petition 👉 and an email will be sent to your Legislative Reps

❇️Pls provide all the complete address so your representative can process your request and contact you if required.

▶️Australia: Pls use this link to email your members of Parliament

▶️UK: Pls use this link to email your members of Parliament

▶️US: Pls use this link to email your members of Congress

▶️ Citizens (not in US, UK, Canada or Australia) pls use think link and an email will be sent to UN HRC, IPU, Human Rights Watch & Media

opvoters.good.do

Join me in supporting the Stop State Fascism Campaign

#PakistanUnderFasicsm.
opvoters.good.do opvoters.good.do

Takes 1 minute of your time to bring this awareness at a global level. Put the pressure on the PDM terrorist government of Pakistan and the Military establishment!


Do your part!
 

