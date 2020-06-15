What's new

Urdu say ho kyun bayzar, english say kyun itna pyar?

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A 'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic starts learning Urdu language Social & Current Events 3
R VOA Urdu Chief Suspended For Covering Pro Biden Muslim American PAC Central & South Asia 0
ghazi52 Soulful Urdu-English prayer song brings together 40 musicians from around world Social & Current Events 1
V Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Passes Away Day after Testing Positive for Coronavirus Central & South Asia 4
-=virus=- In Kashmir, the axe likely to fall on Urdu as the official language Kashmir War 26
313ghazi Creating Educational content on Youtube for the Urdu market Social & Current Events 0
KeyBORED Warrior Future of Pak-China strategic Partnership (Urdu) by Imran Khan journalist Political Videos 1
KeyBORED Warrior The story of Gen Ayub and his Bengali butler (Urdu) General Photos & Multimedia 4
Yankee-stani Are you less Pakistani if you do not speak Urdu or were raised primarily abroad Members Club 92
PaklovesTurkiye This is why Musharraf did coup on NS: Cockpit Urdu Conversation Recording of Mr. Musharraf Plane Pakistani Siasat 61

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top