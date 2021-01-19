What's new

Urdu Poetry

ok bros i write my own poetry, plz tell me if u like it


" Ah Chand, Ja Kar Tu Chuph Ja In Kale Badlon Ke Peeche, Kahin Teri Roshni Kam Na Par Jaye Mere Sanam Ke Samne"


" Ab Kaise Kare Hum Gham-e-Izhaar, In Ankhon Mein Pani Nahi Hai"


" Hum To Pehle Hi The Badnaam Zamane Mein, Tere Naam Se Naam Judne ke Baad Aur Sahi"



" Jab se Tu Ho Gaya Hai Bhegana, Hum Ne Ghar Apna Bana Liya Hai Maikhana"



i have alot more but this is it for now. thanks
 
I have got poetry channel on youtube..some videos of poetry


[media=youtube]DG6VUhQTK1I[/media] [media=youtube]poW7D0KYeSE[/media]
 
Ahmad said:
I think he is more famous in Afghanistan. He has got more persian poetry than urdu.
Famous in Afghanistan????? :rofl::rofl::rofl:

You mean famous to Dari speaking Tajiks and hazaras!

Persian is mostly spoken by Tajiks, hazaras and Aym&#257;qs not pukhtoons (small numbers).

Your post needs clarification not all afghans speak Persian!!!

peace
 
DADU said:
Famous in Afghanistan????? :rofl::rofl::rofl:

You mean famous to Dari speaking Tajiks and hazaras!

Persian is mostly spoken by Tajiks, hazaras and Aym&#257;qs not pukhtoons (small numbers).

Your post needs clarification not all afghans speak Persian!!!

peace
Farsi and Pashto are both official languages of Afghansitan, Farsi is spoken as native language by around 50-55% of the population, while absolute majority of the people (maybe around 90%?)can understand and speak Farsi, either as first or second langauge. I need to remind you that Farsi is Lingua Franca(Spelling??) in Afghanistan. So it is safe to assume that Iqbal is famous in the country, we used read his poets in our school books, and i personally thought he was from Afghanistan until our teacher said he was Pakistani national.
 
