Urdu Poetry

if he is a poet, then Iam also a poet !!Allama Iqbal The Great,
Wassi Shah,
Fraz,
Dr. Illama Muhammad Iqbal.........National Peot of Pakistan............also very famous in Iran (due to his persian poetry) and in India.who is the best urdu poet?
I think he is more famous in Afghanistan. He has got more persian poetry than urdu.Dr. Illama Muhammad Iqbal.........National Peot of Pakistan............also very famous in Iran (due to his persian poetry) and in India.
he is also famous in Iran too i think.I think he is more famous in Afghanistan. He has got more persian poetry than urdu.
Farsi and Pashto are both official languages of Afghansitan, Farsi is spoken as native language by around 50-55% of the population, while absolute majority of the people (maybe around 90%?)can understand and speak Farsi, either as first or second langauge. I need to remind you that Farsi is Lingua Franca(Spelling??) in Afghanistan. So it is safe to assume that Iqbal is famous in the country, we used read his poets in our school books, and i personally thought he was from Afghanistan until our teacher said he was Pakistani national.Famous in Afghanistan?????
You mean famous to Dari speaking Tajiks and hazaras!
Persian is mostly spoken by Tajiks, hazaras and Aymāqs not pukhtoons (small numbers).
Your post needs clarification not all afghans speak Persian!!!
peace