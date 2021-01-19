Urdu Poetry

DADU said:



You mean famous to Dari speaking Tajiks and hazaras!



Persian is mostly spoken by Tajiks, hazaras and Aymāqs not pukhtoons (small numbers).



Your post needs clarification not all afghans speak Persian!!!



Farsi and Pashto are both official languages of Afghansitan, Farsi is spoken as native language by around 50-55% of the population, while absolute majority of the people (maybe around 90%?)can understand and speak Farsi, either as first or second langauge. I need to remind you that Farsi is Lingua Franca(Spelling??) in Afghanistan. So it is safe to assume that Iqbal is famous in the country, we used read his poets in our school books, and i personally thought he was from Afghanistan until our teacher said he was Pakistani national.