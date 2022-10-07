Urdu Magazine

Maula Jatt said: I never liked non e haal, I liked taleem o tarbiyat more



Remember the character with red Turkish hat?- I loved reading that



My khaloo was an alim e Deen and he taught the guy who used to write that character - for my birthday he invited him for dinner cause I liked the character so much



But as I grew up I got more into digests like suspense, surguzisht

No I don't, sometimes I feel like I haven't retained as much childhood memories as I should have.But in our house, generally, nonehaal was more liked. I have glimpses of memory about disputing with my brother, who would get to read first, mum would mediate in those conflicts. I'm sure she must have been sick of that shit. I never moved on to more serious magazines, mobile and ebooks replaced urdu readings for me. I read harry potter on a small nokia screen with symbian os.