What's new

Urdu Magazine

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
84,163
93
138,201
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Magazine 2022

1665157142094.png




1665157181869.png




1665157200837.png




1665157218473.png



1665157237984.png
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,748
6
10,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ahaider97 said:
I was allowed to read only the jokes section. For us kids we had nonehaal and taleem o tarbiat.
Click to expand...
I never liked non e haal, I liked taleem o tarbiyat more

Remember the character with red Turkish hat?- I loved reading that

My khaloo was an alim e Deen and he taught the guy who used to write that character - for my birthday he invited him for dinner cause I liked the character so much

But as I grew up I got more into digests like suspense, surguzisht

Asimzranger said:
@jamahir dekh kar pagal hojay ga
Click to expand...
200w (1).gif
 
ahaider97

ahaider97

FULL MEMBER
Oct 15, 2021
114
-2
131
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maula Jatt said:
I never liked non e haal, I liked taleem o tarbiyat more

Remember the character with red Turkish hat?- I loved reading that

My khaloo was an alim e Deen and he taught the guy who used to write that character - for my birthday he invited him for dinner cause I liked the character so much

But as I grew up I got more into digests like suspense, surguzisht
Click to expand...
No I don't, sometimes I feel like I haven't retained as much childhood memories as I should have.

But in our house, generally, nonehaal was more liked. I have glimpses of memory about disputing with my brother, who would get to read first, mum would mediate in those conflicts. I'm sure she must have been sick of that shit. I never moved on to more serious magazines, mobile and ebooks replaced urdu readings for me. I read harry potter on a small nokia screen with symbian os.
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
316
2
495
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They stopped Akhbar E Jahaan & Akhbar E watan in UK .

Was a staple in our household growing up

DAC4CE0F-FCAF-4FA4-8940-C82AAB7B77B3.jpeg


Do you remember cricketer ?

FDF81B3B-3A41-4238-A868-1ABCBD12D4C9.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 4, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
Tesla’s Elon Musk, Ant Group CEO write for magazine of China’s top internet watchdog
Replies
0
Views
154
onebyone
onebyone
Zarvan
Walther PDP Performance Duty Pistol (Germany)
Replies
0
Views
120
Zarvan
Zarvan
Viet
VinFast receives $1.2 billion incentive package to manufacture EVs in North Carolina
Replies
10
Views
468
Viet
Viet
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
UAC Unveils Cockpit For Import-Substituted Superjet Variant
Replies
0
Views
126
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
The SC
Chinese Soho Magazine: Sudan is the second customer of the J-10CE fighter plane
Replies
5
Views
768
MH.Yang
MH.Yang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom