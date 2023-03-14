What's new

Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan : Javed Akhtar

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,720
-23
10,901
Country
India
Location
India
Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar, who has been recently making controversial statements about Pakistan, has declared that the Urdu language doesn't belong to Pakistan, rather it is an Indian or Hindustani language.

His comments came while speaking about the importance of the language at an event to launch an Urdu poetry album, titled 'Shayarana - Sartaj' which he attended along with his wife Shabana Azmi, Hindustan Times reported.

During the ceremony, Akhtar said that Urdu does not belong to Pakistan or Egypt but to India. "This language did not come from outside, it is our own language, it is not spoken outside Hindustan," he said.

Akhtar added that Pakistan itself came into existence after partition from India, and that earlier it was only a part of India, so the Urdu language "wasn't spoken outside Hindustan".

The Indian songwriter said that Urdu is the local language of united India, but that Punjab played an important role in promoting and popularising it. "It is not correct to consider Urdu a Pakistani language," he reiterated.

“Punjab has a big contribution towards Urdu and it is the language of India! But why did you leave this language? Because of Partition? Because of Pakistan? Urdu should be given attention,” he said.

Commenting on Indians who believe Urdu is a language of Pakistan, he asked that if Pakistan declared all of Kashmir as a part of it, would they accept it? "Urdu language should be given importance, the new generation of India has forgotten the Urdu language. Today more focus is on English. We must speak in Hindi because it's our national language," he said.

Akhtar further said that it is wrong to link languages with religion as language is not related to religion but to regions. "Therefore, Urdu is not the language of any religion but of India," he explained.


www.geo.tv

Javed Akhtar says Urdu belongs to India, not Pakistan

This language did not come from outside, it is our own language, it is not spoken outside Hindustan, says Indian writer
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1635562779628191746
 
J

Jeeten Parikh

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2023
101
0
17
Country
India
Location
United States
So what even if it is from Pakistan Egypt or outer space? It is a nice language with some beautiful poetry, lot of people use it, like it.

Why do even such good things become controversial
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan hails launch of Urdu version of ‘UN News’, saying it will expand world body’s outreach - Jan 2023.
Replies
0
Views
452
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
B
Bangladesh demands Bangla be adopted as UN's official language
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
Species
S
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ladakh admin removes Urdu as mandatory language for various posts in Revenue department
Replies
10
Views
736
KrimesKaster
K
R
ABP India Summit 2023: Javed Akhtar Saw "No Visible Poverty" in Lahore, Pakistan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
157
Views
5K
epebble
E
Maula Jatt
Reviving Pakistani Cinema
Replies
5
Views
729
Hexlor
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom