No quota system make it merit we have most govt jobs in our district. We don't need jobs via quota. Give us education so that the next generation can benefit plus make it easy for industries to setup in in rural area so that those people can get jobs according to the education they have. Give us better internet facility. Give us more electricity and force the banks in rural areas to give online transaction facilities atms in rural areas. Give our farmers access to international markets so that we can export fresh vegetables to Europe China malaysia. Make the branding department go house to house and help locals get good packing and teach them.



Break Shahbaz Sharif's monopoly is dairy and poultry farming he destroyed the local industry confiscated his farms and let small industry prevail.

