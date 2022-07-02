Urban Flooding Alert: Karachi

Simple: Floods …specially due to rain…have been devastating Pakistan since many years. Reason: After building only three major Dams namely Mangla… Tarbela and Warsak in 60s and 70s… Unfortunately no incoming Pakistani govt …whether civil or military …had ever given any serious consideration or attention in building a series of Dams to begin with. Neither even Iman Khan govt nor the military establishment was interested in building any further Dams until it was China who really pressurised Pakistan recently to build Diamir Bhasha Dam in northern area close to Chinese border with the help their huge financial aid.