What's new

Uranium mining prospect in Bangladesh.

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,022
-3
21,262
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Various locations in Mymensingh and Sylhet division as well as Kurigram district contain sizable Uranium diposits, specially river beds and hilly areas. Some locations contain Uranium at a rate of 9 percent per million soil parts. Commercial exploitation is viable when Uranium parts exceed 7 percent. Bangladesh govt. established an authority to mine Uranium which would be useful to run Bangladesh's under construction Nuclear power plant.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Rains likely to quell heat in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
282
bluesky
B
B
Sand dunes in country's sea beaches are rich with rare minerals, uranium
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Michael Corleone
Michael Corleone
Homo Sapiens
Does renewable energy have a future in Bangladesh?
Replies
0
Views
55
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
Chinese-built underwater tunnel in Bangladesh, first in S.Asia, partly completed
Replies
1
Views
106
BananaRepublicUK
B
Imran Khan
Bangladesh reels from the worst flooding in nearly 20 years
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
3K
leonblack08
leonblack08

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom