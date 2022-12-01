Uranium mining prospect in Bangladesh.

Homo Sapiens
Feb 3, 2015
Various locations in Mymensingh and Sylhet division as well as Kurigram district contain sizable Uranium diposits, specially river beds and hilly areas. Some locations contain Uranium at a rate of 9 percent per million soil parts. Commercial exploitation is viable when Uranium parts exceed 7 percent. Bangladesh govt. established an authority to mine Uranium which would be useful to run Bangladesh's under construction Nuclear power plant.