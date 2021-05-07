Uranium for Sale- Two arrested in Mumbai with 7-kg of natural uranium

My-Analogous
SENIOR MEMBER
- Feb 9, 2009
- 6,926
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Two arrested in Mumbai with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore
The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium.
Rajiv Singh
New DelhiUpdated on: May 06, 2021 14:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV
Two arrested by Maharashtra ATS with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore in Mumbai. Uranium is considered a rare element and is highly radioactive. It is used for making nuclear explosives.
The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.
The arrested men have been identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary.
Acting on specific information, the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance on February 14 this year, he said. Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer.
The ATS subsequently nabbed Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd and seized 7.100 kg of natural uranium from his possession, he added. It is believed that the accused got their Uranium tested from a private laboratory to check its purity. The ATS said that officials are questioning the arrested men to trace further links.
The seized uranium was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Trombay for analysis. The report received from the research centre mentioned that the substance was natural uranium, which is "highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.
The ATS on Wednesday registered a case under provisions of the Atomic Energy Act-1962, based on a complaint by regional director, central region, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration of Research, Nagpur.
The two accused were on Wednesday produced bedore a local court which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12.
World must take notice of this and it can create big disaster in human history. Indian nuclear program is not safe for the world. @MastanKhan @Horus @The Eagle @Imran Khan @Zarvan@N.Siddiqui
The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium.
Rajiv Singh
New DelhiUpdated on: May 06, 2021 14:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV
Two arrested by Maharashtra ATS with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested two men with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore in Mumbai. Uranium is considered a rare element and is highly radioactive. It is used for making nuclear explosives.
The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the two were arrested.
The arrested men have been identified as Jigar Jayesh Pandya and Abu Tahir Afzal Hussain Choudhary.
Acting on specific information, the Nagpada unit of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had apprehended a 27-year-old Thane resident, Jigar Pandya, with some small pieces of the valuable substance on February 14 this year, he said. Pandya was allegedly trying to sell it illegally and was in search of a possible customer.
The ATS subsequently nabbed Choudhary from the premises of Kurla Scrap Association in Mankhurd and seized 7.100 kg of natural uranium from his possession, he added. It is believed that the accused got their Uranium tested from a private laboratory to check its purity. The ATS said that officials are questioning the arrested men to trace further links.
The seized uranium was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Trombay for analysis. The report received from the research centre mentioned that the substance was natural uranium, which is "highly radioactive and dangerous to human life.
The ATS on Wednesday registered a case under provisions of the Atomic Energy Act-1962, based on a complaint by regional director, central region, Atomic Minerals Directorate of Exploration of Research, Nagpur.
The two accused were on Wednesday produced bedore a local court which remanded them in the custody of the ATS till May 12.
Two arrested in Mumbai with 7-kg of natural uranium worth Rs 21 crore
The ATS team had received information that the accused were searching for a potential buyer to sell the huge quantity to uranium.
www.indiatvnews.com