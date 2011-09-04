What's new

Prince Kassad

Apr 19, 2020
India
Hong Kong
>The T-90M is being procured as an interim measure for the modernization of the Russian Ground Forces’ tank fleet, as trials of the T-14 Armata and its related family of armored vehicles continue.

Not quite as sexy as fighter jets, but fairly useful to a lot of people in a lot of ways. Comes with a new turret and extended range package that the United States Army is also working on. Unlike previous Russian tanks, ammunition on the T-90M is also stored externally, which is an interesting design choice.

www.overtdefense.com

UralVagonZavod Ships Out First Production T-90M Tanks

The tank manufacturer released photographs of completed T-90Ms in camouflage awaiting delivery to the Russian Ground Forces.
