Uproar over Thanksgiving candies as Chinese university says it does not promote 'Western holidays with religious connotations'

By Steven Jiang, CNN

Updated 0757 GMT (1557 HKT) November 27, 2020


Beijing (CNN)A Chinese college student's threat to report a dormitory supervisor's offer of Thanksgiving candies has stirred a heated debate online over the government's tightening grip on campuses across the country.

On Thursday, according to screenshots shared online, an employee at the Harbin Institute of Technology in northeastern China wrote on the popular WeChat platform: "Today is Thanksgiving in the West and I'd like use occasion to thank students of Dorm No. 17 for supporting my work."

"Starting 7:50 a.m. in the morning, I will be handing out candies in the lobby," the woman, surnamed Wang, added, along with two photos of a box of chocolate candies.

This offer was met with a barrage of insults from one student, who accused her of being "inappropriate" by propagating "these kind of Western holidays."

"As a representative of the (school) administration, have you not considered the implications of publicly celebrating Western holidays?" the student wrote. "Please stop this activity immediately. Otherwise I will report this to the relevant school department."

Wang apologized in a follow-up message for "not thinking it through" and promised to "be more careful in the future."

As images of the conversation went viral online, becoming a top trending topic on China's Twitter-like service Weibo, the school issued a statement early Friday saying that after an investigation, it concluded "the dorm supervisor's offer of chocolate candies was based on good intentions, and so were the student's messages."

"The school does not promote (celebrations) of Western holidays with religious connotations and strictly prohibits religious activities on campus," the statement added.

Many comments online were critical of both the student's response and the school statement, with one user writing "how could you say snitching and threats were based on good intentions?"

"When foreigners celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival or (Lunar New Year), we call it a 'cultural export'," wrote another Weibo user. "When it's the other way around, why is it 'worshiping foreign things and fawning on foreign countries'?"

Yet another Weibo user asked sarcastically: "The Gregorian calendar also has religious connotations, shall we boycott it too?"


While the century-old Harbin Institute of Technology wasn't among the 37, the elite school was recently blacklisted by the Trump administration due to its alleged ties to the People's Liberation Army, with its students banned from entering the US and its access to critical engineering software reportedly cut off.

"Given the US sanctions against the school, what the student did was quite reasonable," wrote one user on Weibo. "There are so many other days to express one's gratitude -- why do we have to do it on the 'Western Thanksgiving'?"

LOL! If we stopped Chinese New Year celebrations the Chinese Media would have a complete mental fit.

Young students quarrel with each other in school over every small matter, nothing is more common than it. Western hollidays like Halloween, Christmas, Valentines' Day are widely celebrated among young people in China.
 
LOL! If we stopped Chinese New Year celebrations the Chinese Media would have a complete mental fit.

Its a horrible celebration. It only commemorate the genocide of natives american. Stupid naive Chinese will only celebrate it.

blog.nativehope.org

What Does Thanksgiving Mean to Native Americans?

For many Native Americans, the topic of Thanksgiving is a controversial one. Here’s a look at some of the reasons why Thanksgiving is a complex holiday, and one that all Americans should approach with greater sensitivity.
blog.nativehope.org blog.nativehope.org
www.bostonglobe.com

Native American Thanksgiving protest draws thousands with virtual event - The Boston Globe

In Plymouth, the National Day of Mourning observed the harm Indigenous tribes suffered from settlers.
www.bostonglobe.com www.bostonglobe.com


“Thanksgiving day is a reminder of the genocide of millions of Native people, the theft of Native lands, and the relentless assault on Native culture. Participants in National Day of Mourning honor Native ancestors and the struggles of Native peoples to survive today. It is a day of remembrance and spiritual connection as well as a protest of the racism and oppression which Native Americans continue to experience.”
Click to expand...
 
