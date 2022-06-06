What's new

Uproar in Muslim world after BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,336
-18
30,839
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
629cda9fd2241.jpg

File photos of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma (R) and Naveen Kumar Jindal. — Pictures via Twitter

Muslim countries have taken strong exception to derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoning India's envoy to register their protest on Sunday.

Qatar has sought a public apology from India for allowing such "Islamophobic" views without retribution.

Kuwait, in a statement, said it had handed over an “official protest note expressing the State of Kuwait's categorical rejection and condemnation of the insulting statements against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Islam and Muslims issued by one of the officials in the ruling party”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called out the comments made by the BJP leader and urged the world to take notice and reprimand India.

"... Have said it repeatedly that India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533459087941599232

He said the love of Muslims for the Prophet (PBUH) was supreme and they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy figure.

According to Hindustan Times, BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and another party leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, made disrespectful remarks about the Prophet (PBUH) and after worldwide condemnation, India's ruling party had to distance itself from their statements, announcing disciplinary action against the duo.

Qatar summoned the Indian envoy and handed him an official note that expressed Qatar’s disappointment and “its total rejection and condemnation [of] the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed ... Islam and Muslims,” according to a statement issued by its foreign ministry.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533442445098336256

Qatar said it is “expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India”.

It noted that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constituted a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

Meanwhile, Pakistan said the remarks made by two officials of the ruling BJP were "totally unacceptable" as they hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world.

"BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world," the Foreign Office said, urging India to ensure that decisive and demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of Prophet (PBUH).

Pakistan also called upon the international community to take immediate cognisance of the "grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia" in India.

The grand mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmad bin Hamad Al-Khalil, tweeted that the “obscene” comments of the spokesperson of India’s ruling party amounted to a “war against every Muslim”.

629cd6e481df5.png


India told both Qatar and Kuwait that the offensive views did not reflect those of the government of India, instead attributing these to "fringe elements". It said that "strong action" had been taken against those responsible for the derogatory remarks.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1533475414315786240

BJP suspends party membership of leaders
Following a strong reaction from the Muslim countries, the ruling BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal from the party for their remarks, according to Hindustan Times.

The statement issued by the party did not name anyone but it underlined that the party did not condone insults to any religion and respects all faiths.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is also against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy…During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions,” the statement said.

www.dawn.com

Uproar in Muslim world after BJP leaders' derogatory remarks on Prophet

Qatar seeks "public apology" from India and immediate condemnation of remarks made by the BJP leaders.
www.dawn.com

LOL notice how quickly grandpa Modi took action after Arab nations demanded an apology.

www.dawn.com

Pakistan slams BJP for remarks against Holy Prophet

President Alvi says such comments are reflection of growing trend of Islamophobia in India; PM urges world to reprimand India.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Akshay89
Indian Muslims won't tolerate disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad salla allahu alayhi wasallam
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
2K
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
D
17 more Muslim properties bulldozed by BJP govt. in Gujarat
2
Replies
29
Views
714
janmal
J
D
Asaduddin Owaisi: "If India Belongs To Anyone, It's Dravidians, Adivasis, BJP-RSS only after Mughals. India was formed after people migrations from...
Replies
7
Views
384
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
D
The Journey of Andh-Bhakt ft. Shehzad Poonawalla | 2017 (Congress) vs 2022 (BJP) | Hypocrisy
Replies
5
Views
238
SuvarnaTeja
S
Zarvan
Have attacks on minorities been normalised in India? | UpFront
Replies
0
Views
132
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom