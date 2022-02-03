Upper Caste Hindu-American Professor Acknowledges Her Internalized Islamophobia

Hindutva organizations have been slowly trying to employ revisionism in even the US curriculums using their proxies such as Hindu academics and Hindu social leaders.This should be called out and publicly shamed. If you want to proclaim Hindu greatness and plan destruction of Abrahamic people, then do that in India, not here.In this country all religions have equal representation, says so in the constitution. Caste-ism (as an offshoot of racism) is in principle banned.You can take Hindu out of India, but not Hindutva out of Americanized Hindus...The ultimate goal of Hindutva folks is a US administration (formal narrative and support) that is friendly and convenient to exploit for Hindutva causes.They should be reminded that being proponents of fascist organizations or Nazi principles means automatic expulsion from US (cancellation of citizenship and deportation).