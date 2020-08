16 Aug 2020

According to a working paper of the project, the project was approved recently by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) at a cost of Rs7.789 billion. Out of the total cost of the project, federal government would arrange Rs4.010 billion through local sources whereas the rest of the amount Rs3.778 billion would be financed through foreign sources.

The upgraded project would contribute significantly towards increasing ship building/repairing capability, reduction of the shipbuilding and repair costs and maintaining of existing assets on modern concept.

The project envisages rehabilitation/upgradation of existing two Dry Dock 1 & 2 for underwater repairs of ships/submarine and testing of submarines after construction, provision of security monitoring and control system for entire shipyard, procurement of four level luffing cranes and one gantry cranes of lifting capacities ranging from 80-tons as replacement of the same number of old and obsolete cranes of 1955, 1964 and 1974 vintage, refurbishment of 157.46 meter south quay wall along with other support structures/civil works, and replacement of steel roof trusses and repair of old infrastructure.