Updates: Reporting of Huawei’s two test satellites launch for 6G research is fake news: Huawei

Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday refutes reports that it is set to launch two test satellites for 6G technology verification in July. Nonetheless, China is taking the lead in the next big leap in telecommunications technology, experts said.The company tagged media reports of the launch of two satellites as "fake news," on its official account at China's twitter-like social media platform Sina Weibo on Tuesday.The clarification comes after Huawei is reportedly set to launch two satellites together with Chinese network operator China Mobile and China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation in July with aims of taking the lead in the research and development (R&D) of 6G around the world.Huawei's rotating chairman, Xu Zhijun, announced in April that the tech giant would launch the 6G network in 2030 adding that research already began as early as 2017.Although the latest reports are fake, China is leading the race for 6G,even as the technology itself is currently in the drawing table, experts said."It is undoubtedly true that China is leading the world in 6G research with a range of advantages including system coverage and terminal protocol development," Xiang Ligang, Director General of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times on Tuesday.According to a report released in April by the National Intellectual Property Administration, China leads the world in 6G patent applications, accounting for 35 percent of the 38,000 submissions filed so far.Although China's research and development efforts on 6G networks are leading the world, it will be almost a decade before the technology becomes a reality. Today, there is no unified vision about 6G, according to Xiang."It is estimated that a global standard will be drawn up in 2028 and commercialization will follow in 2030. Before that, the alleged 6G innovations would actually be upgrades and advances based on the current 5G network and any news of a 'great leap forward' in 6G is probably fake," he added.