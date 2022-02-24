Updated : Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death in Noor Muqadam murder case

Reichsmarschall
So many important things happening in a single day.
Such is our society, the concept of justice has been corrupted to such an extent.They’ll let him go free and most will forget this happenex
The testimonies have changed and money has been exchanged
He has been sentenced to death.Such is our society, the concept of justice has been corrupted to such an extent.
Wait a few month, the sentence might be overturned.
No it won't. There is visual evidence against him.Wait a few month, the sentence might be overturned.
They will appeal in other courts. The behind the scenes frenzy has been palpable. I cannot accept success in this system unless it is demonstrated.