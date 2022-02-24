What's new

Updated : Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death in Noor Muqadam murder case

SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
36,940
452
80,844
Country
United States
Location
United States
They’ll let him go free and most will forget this happenex
The testimonies have changed and money has been exchanged
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
11,626
4
24,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
10,768
14
12,523
Country
Pakistan
Location
El Salvador
Session court? Very nice. Yeh banda qanoon se qabaddi kerky nikal jaey... Courts by courts, orders by orders, case by case....
 
Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,114
-1
12,651
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Death Penalty.

Major verdict though he will now appeal to SC but it will be in vain.

bananarepublic said:
Wait a few month, the sentence might be overturned.
Click to expand...
No it won't. There is visual evidence against him.

P.S his house keeper staff(chokidaar) also sentenced to 10 years prison time. Pretty hard verdict.
 

