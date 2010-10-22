What's new

Updated Price List of 9MM Handguns in Pakistan

Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
17
15,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I am interested in buying a 9mm Handgun and have compiled a list of these Handguns along with their prices in Pakistan. I need Pak member's help in updating this list to 2015 Price Levels. Kindly feel free to add your favourite 9mm handgun and its current Price at your favourite Gun Dealer. Any and all information regarding 9mm Hand gun would be deeply appreciated.



9MM HANDGUN PRICES IN PAKISTAN


PAKISTANI CLONES :

1. Locally Made Clone of NP-22, 9mm Pistol Rs. 16,000

2. Locally Made Clone of Zigana F, 9mm Pistol Rs. 17,000

3. Locally Made Clone of Beretta 92FS / Stoeger Cougar 9mm Pistol Rs. 25,000

4. Locally Made Clone of Glock 17 / 19, 9mm Pistol Rs. 36,000

CHINA :

1. Norinco NZ-85B, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000

2. NP 34, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000

3. CF 98/NP42/QSZ-92, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 45,000

SERBIA :

1. CZ 999 (Skorpion) (AKA Charles Daily ZDA) 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000

2. EZ 9, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000

PHILLIPINES :

1. Tangfolio Viper, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 62,000

RUSSIA :

1. Baikal MP446 Viking (Russia) 9mm Pistol Baikal Rs. 65,000

TURKEY :

1. Stoeger Cougar, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

2. Sarsilmaz B6, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 65,000

3. Girsan MC-27, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 63,000

4. Kanuni 16 / S, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 55,000

5. Canik 55 (All variants), 9mm Pistol, Rs. 50,000



BRAZIL :

1. Taurus 24/7 Pro, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

2. Taurus 809, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

3. Taurus PT 99, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 75,000

4. Taurus 24/7 Pro Titanium, 9mm Pistol, Rs.100,000


KOREA :

1. Daewoo DP51 (Korea) 9mm Pistol Daewoo DP51 Rs.68,000

CZECH REPUBLIC :

1. CZ 75 P07 DUTY, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 85,000

2. CZ P 01, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 95,000

3. CZ 75 B Omega, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 100,000

4. CZ Rami, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000

5. CZ SP01 Shadow, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000

6. CZ Tactical Sports TS, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 130,000

U.S.A. :

1. Smith & Wesson Sigma (NIB), 9mm Pistol, SIGMA Rs.90,000


SWITZERLAND / GERMANY / USA :

1. Steyr M9A1, 9mm Pistol, Rs.225,000


ITALY :

1. Beretta 92FS, 9mm Pistol, Rs.250,000

AUSTRIA :

2. Glock 17, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 320,000

3. Glock 19, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 330,000

4. Glock 26, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 340,000


GERMANY :

1. Heckler & Koch HK USP (NIB), 9mm Pistol, Rs.400,000

2. Heckler & Koch P2000, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000

3. Heckler & Koch P30 9mm Pistol, Rs.430,000

4. SIG P250, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000


@Rashid Mahmood , @RescueRanger , @Norwegian , @Developereo , @Major Sam , @Manticore , @DESERT FIGHTER ,@Falcon29 , @Abu Zolfiqar , @Pakistani shaheens , @Slav Defence , @Hyperion , @Jzaib , @chauvunist , @rockstar08 , @Jazzbot , @PWFI , @RAMPAGE , @Chak Bamu , @metalfalcon , @Men in Green ,@MastanKhan , @Horus , @qamar1990 ,

Please Help....
 
Last edited:
fallstuff

fallstuff

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
7,139
0
5,100
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Pakistanisage said:
I am interested in buying a 9mm Handgun and have compiled a list of these Handguns along with their prices in Pakistan. I need Pak member's help in updating this list to 2015 Price Levels. Kindly feel free to add your favourite 9mm handgun and its current Price at your favourite Gun Dealer. Any and all information regarding 9mm Hand gun would be deeply appreciated.



9MM HANDGUN PRICES IN PAKISTAN


PAKISTANI CLONES :

1. Locally Made Clone of NP-22, 9mm Pistol Rs. 16,000

2. Locally Made Clone of Zigana F, 9mm Pistol Rs. 17,000

3. Locally Made Clone of Beretta 92FS / Stoeger Cougar 9mm Pistol Rs. 25,000

4. Locally Made Clone of Glock 17 / 19, 9mm Pistol Rs. 36,000

CHINA :

1. Norinco NZ-85B, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000

2. NP 34, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000

3. CF 98/NP42/QSZ-92, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 45,000

SERBIA :

1. CZ 999 (Skorpion) (AKA Charles Daily ZDA) 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000

2. EZ 9, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000

PHILLIPINES :

1. Tangfolio Viper, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 62,000

RUSSIA :

1. Baikal MP446 Viking (Russia) 9mm Pistol Baikal Rs. 65,000

TURKEY :

1. Stoeger Cougar, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

2. Sarsilmaz B6, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 65,000

3. Girsan MC-27, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 63,000

4. Kanuni 16 / S, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 55,000

5. Canik 55 (All variants), 9mm Pistol, Rs. 50,000



BRAZIL :

1. Taurus 24/7 Pro, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

2. Taurus 809, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000

3. Taurus PT 99, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 75,000

4. Taurus 24/7 Pro Titanium, 9mm Pistol, Rs.100,000


KOREA :

1. Daewoo DP51 (Korea) 9mm Pistol Daewoo DP51 Rs.68,000

CZECH REPUBLIC :

1. CZ 75 P07 DUTY, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 85,000

2. CZ P 01, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 95,000

3. CZ 75 B Omega, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 100,000

4. CZ Rami, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000

5. CZ SP01 Shadow, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000

6. CZ Tactical Sports TS, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 130,000

U.S.A. :

1. Smith & Wesson Sigma (NIB), 9mm Pistol, SIGMA Rs.90,000


SWITZERLAND / GERMANY / USA :

1. Steyr M9A1, 9mm Pistol, Rs.225,000


ITALY :

1. Beretta 92FS, 9mm Pistol, Rs.250,000

AUSTRIA :

2. Glock 17, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 320,000

3. Glock 19, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 330,000

4. Glock 26, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 340,000


GERMANY :

1. Heckler & Koch HK USP (NIB), 9mm Pistol, Rs.400,000

2. Heckler & Koch P2000, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000

3. Heckler & Koch P30 9mm Pistol, Rs.430,000

4. SIG P250, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000


@Rashid Mahmood , @RescueRanger , @Norwegian , @Developereo , @Major Sam , @Manticore , @DESERTFIGHTER ,

Please Help....
Click to expand...
Holy crap , a Glock costs like $4000.00, damn. I know stores that will sell a Barret 50 bmg under $3500 !!!!

How reliable are the clones ?
 
DESERT FIGHTER

DESERT FIGHTER

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 1, 2010
45,901
91
88,703
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistanisage said:
I have compiled from various sources but they need to be authenticated with latest prices ( 2015 ) alongwith the name of Gun dealer selling to the public at that price.
Click to expand...
Sir what about Vepr shotgun?

P.S: If you are lookin for a handgun depends on your budget.. Personally I own a Viking,TT's (Norinco & good soviet made),Makarov,S&W 9mm,beretta and old army issued Walther...

Sold the glock.
 
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
3,855
27
8,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1). Locally Made TT .30 Pistol TT 30 Rs. 8,000

2). Locally Made Clone of Beretta 92 / Stoeger Cougar 9mm Pistol PakGuns Rs. 20,000

3). Locally Made Glock 17 / 19 Clone 9mm Pistol Rs. 30,000

4). TT Zastava - (Serbia) .30 Pistol TT 30 Rs. 25,000

5). CF 98/NP42/QSZ-92 (China) 9mm Pistol CF-98 / NP 42 Rs. 32,000

6). NZ-85B (China) (Currently Short) 9mm Pistol Norinco NZ85B Rs. 36,000

7). Norino 1911 .45 Pistol Norinco Rs. 50,000

8). Walther PP (Used) .32 Pistol Walther PP Rs. 40,000

9). Kanuni 16 / S (Turkey) 9mm Pistol Kanuni Rs. 40,000

10). Canik 55 (All variants) 9mm Pistol PakGuns Rs. 41,000

11). Walther P22 (Germany) .22 Pistol Walther P22 Rs. 42,000

12). CZ 999 (Skorpion) Serbia (AKA Charles Daily ZDA) 9mm Pistol CZ999 Rs. 43,000

13). Stoeger Cougar (Turkey) 9mm Pistol Handgunsmag.com Rs. 45,000

14). Tangfolio Viper (Philippines) 9mm Pistol Viper Rs. 45,000

15). Sarsilmaz B6 (Turkey) 9mm Pistol Sarsilmaz Rs. 45,000

16). Taurus 24/7 Pro (Brazil) 9mm Pistol Taurususa.com Rs. 50,000

17). Daewoo DP51 (Korea) 9mm Pistol Daewoo DP51 Rs. 50,000

18). COLT 1911 (U.S.A) (Used) .45 Pistol Colt 1911 Rs. 40,000

19). Taurus PT 99 (Brazil) 9mm Pistol Taurususa.com/ Rs. 53,000

20). Baikal MP446 Viking (Russia) 9mm Pistol Baikal Rs. 44,000

21). Taurus 941 (Brazil) .22 Mag Revolver Taurususa.com/ Rs. 55,000

22). Taurus 24/7 Pro Titanium (Brazil) 9mm Pistol Taurususa.com Rs. 57,000

23). ISSC M22 .22LR Pistol (Austria) .22 Pistol PakGuns Rs. 45,000

24). Taurus PT 145 (Brazil) .45 ACP Hunting Rs. 60.000

25). Taurus 809 (Brazil) 9mm Pistol Taurususa.com Rs. 60,000

26). SIG Mosquito .22 Pistol Wiki Rs. 50,000

27). Taurus 1911 .45ACP (Brazil) .45 Pistol Ttaurususa.com Rs. 70,000

28). Browning BuckMark .22 Pistol Browning Rs. 85,000

29). Smith & Wesson Sigma (NIB) 9mm Pistol SIGMA Rs. 90,000

30). Taurus PT 608 .357 Magnum (Brazil) .357 Revolver Taurususa.com Rs. 70,000

31). Ruger Security Six (Used) .357 Revolver Security Six Rs. 120,000

32). Smith & Wesson .38 Special .38 Revolver S&W .38 "2 Rs. 75,000

33). CZ-75B (Czech Republic) 9mm Pistol CZ-75 Rs. 85,000

34). CZ-85B (Czech Republic) 9mm Pistol CZ-85 Rs. 85,000

35). Ruger Mark III (U.S.A) .22 Pistol GunBlast Rs. 150,000

36). Ruger GP 100 (Used) .357 Mag GP 100 Rs. 160,000

37). Beretta 92FS (Italy) 9mm Pistol Beretta 92 Rs. 175,000

38). Glock 17 (Austria) 9mm Pistol Glock 17 Rs. 250,000

39). Glock 19 (Austria) 9mm Pistol Glock 19 Rs. 250,000

40). Steyr M9A1 9mm Pistol Steyr M9A1 Rs. 175,000

41). Glock 21 (U.S.A) .45 Pistol Glock 21 Rs. 250,000

42). Colt King Cobra .357 Revolver Colt.357 King Cobra Rs. 275,000

43). SIG P250 9mm Pistol Wiki Rs. 325,000

44). HK USP (Germany) (NIB) 9mm Pistol Heckler & Koch USP Rs. 325,000

45). HK USP Tactical (Germany) .45 Pistol Heckler & Koch USP Tactical Rs. 325,000

46). Glock 20 (Austria) 10mm Pistol Glock 20 Rs. 275,000

47). Glock 26 (Austria) 9mm Pistol Glock 26 Rs. 330,000

48). H & K P2000 (Germany) 9mm Pistol Heckler & Koch P2000 Rs. 350,000

49). H & K MK23 (Germany) .45 Pistol Heckler & Koch MK23 Rs. 475,000

50). H & K P30 (Germany) 9mm Pistol Heckler & Koch P30 Rs. 430,000

51). Super RedHawk Magnum .44/.48 Revolver RedHawk Magnum Rs. 400,000

fallstuff said:
Holy crap , a Glock costs like $4000.00, damn. I know stores that will sell a Barret 50 bmg under $3500 !!!!

How reliable are the clones ?
Click to expand...
which stores .... Original barret .50 cal is more than 8000 USD in price ... and f you want M107 than it will be 10-15K
 
Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
17
15,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
DESERT FIGHTER said:
Sir what about Vepr shotgun?

P.S: If you are lookin for a handgun depends on your budget.. Personally I own a Viking,TT's (Norinco & good soviet made),Makarov,S&W 9mm,beretta and old army issued Walther...

Sold the glock.
Click to expand...

I prefer 9MM Handgun because I can carry it all the time as " Concealed Weapon "
 
K

kenyannoobie

FULL MEMBER
Sep 14, 2012
292
0
210
Country
Kenya
Location
Kenya
DESERT FIGHTER said:
HK prices > high as fk!
@Pakistanisage. Did you get the prices from PakGuns?
Click to expand...
SIGHHH! The price you MUST pay for German quality! Are there .40s/357s/10mms or .45s available? I don't like 9 millies. I know a guy who was hit 14 times by a Nairobi carjacker 7 years ago-apart from blood loss and pain he wasn't really hurt. If I ever find myself in Pakistan I'd like to know.
 
Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
17
15,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
My budget is under Rs. 100,000 so I am torn between various Chinese variants, Russian MP449 , Turkish Stoeger Couger, and Czech Republic CZ 75 ( Duty ).

Pakistani PK-9 manufactured by POF is also a contender ( designed after Beretta 92-FS ).
 
Sulman Badshah

Sulman Badshah

STAFF
Feb 22, 2014
3,855
27
8,874
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistanisage said:
My budget is under Rs. 100,000 so I am torn between various Chinese variants, Russian MP449 , Turkish Stoeger Couger, and Czech Republic CZ 75 ( Duty ).

Pakistani PK-9 manufactured by POF is also a contender ( designed after Beretta 92-FS ).
Click to expand...
than go for chezch republic or brazilian Taurus ones .... and if you want more cheap and reliable than Turkish TP9SA , B6 and ST9 are good options
 
Pakistanisage

Pakistanisage

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 29, 2011
9,454
17
15,801
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sulman Badshah said:
than go for chezch republic or brazilian Taurus ones .... and if you want more cheap and reliable than Turkish TP9SA , B6 and ST9 are good options
Click to expand...

Between Brazilian PT 99 ( Taurus ), Czech CZ 75 ( Duty ) and Turkish Stoeger Couger, which one would you rate highest and why ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Ivan Gold Price Updates Pakistan Economy 0
Stealth US update F16 and Cobra Gunship prices Pakistan Air Force 42
Feng Leng Ladakh On Knife's Edge: Updates On the Ground Situation Indian Defence Forum 10
fitpOsitive Forum Update 2020|Feedback and Discussion Members Club 558
onebyone Tianwen-1 Mars mission update: At 15:20 UTC Aug. 19 China & Far East 0
Chakar The Great Update: Thar Coal power projects CPEC 1
ghazi52 Featured ML-1 Updates: Karachi–Peshawar Railway Main Line 1 Infrastructure & Development 36
ghazi52 Pakistan Export Updates Infrastructure & Development 36
C Coronavirus Spread Worldwide Official Update COVID-19 Coronavirus 12
Ivan Timeline and Updates on Indian P-81 Maritime Surveillance and Anti-Submarine Aircraft Naval Warfare 14

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top