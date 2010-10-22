Updated Price List of 9MM Handguns in Pakistan

Pakistanisage
I am interested in buying a 9mm Handgun and have compiled a list of these Handguns along with their prices in Pakistan. I need Pak member's help in updating this list to 2015 Price Levels. Kindly feel free to add your favourite 9mm handgun and its current Price at your favourite Gun Dealer. Any and all information regarding 9mm Hand gun would be deeply appreciated.
9MM HANDGUN PRICES IN PAKISTAN
PAKISTANI CLONES :
1. Locally Made Clone of NP-22, 9mm Pistol Rs. 16,000
2. Locally Made Clone of Zigana F, 9mm Pistol Rs. 17,000
3. Locally Made Clone of Beretta 92FS / Stoeger Cougar 9mm Pistol Rs. 25,000
4. Locally Made Clone of Glock 17 / 19, 9mm Pistol Rs. 36,000
CHINA :
1. Norinco NZ-85B, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000
2. NP 34, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,000
3. CF 98/NP42/QSZ-92, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 45,000
SERBIA :
1. CZ 999 (Skorpion) (AKA Charles Daily ZDA) 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000
2. EZ 9, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,000
PHILLIPINES :
1. Tangfolio Viper, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 62,000
RUSSIA :
1. Baikal MP446 Viking (Russia) 9mm Pistol Baikal Rs. 65,000
TURKEY :
1. Stoeger Cougar, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000
2. Sarsilmaz B6, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 65,000
3. Girsan MC-27, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 63,000
4. Kanuni 16 / S, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 55,000
5. Canik 55 (All variants), 9mm Pistol, Rs. 50,000
BRAZIL :
1. Taurus 24/7 Pro, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000
2. Taurus 809, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,000
3. Taurus PT 99, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 75,000
4. Taurus 24/7 Pro Titanium, 9mm Pistol, Rs.100,000
KOREA :
1. Daewoo DP51 (Korea) 9mm Pistol Daewoo DP51 Rs.68,000
CZECH REPUBLIC :
1. CZ 75 P07 DUTY, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 85,000
2. CZ P 01, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 95,000
3. CZ 75 B Omega, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 100,000
4. CZ Rami, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000
5. CZ SP01 Shadow, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,000
6. CZ Tactical Sports TS, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 130,000
U.S.A. :
1. Smith & Wesson Sigma (NIB), 9mm Pistol, SIGMA Rs.90,000
SWITZERLAND / GERMANY / USA :
1. Steyr M9A1, 9mm Pistol, Rs.225,000
ITALY :
1. Beretta 92FS, 9mm Pistol, Rs.250,000
AUSTRIA :
2. Glock 17, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 320,000
3. Glock 19, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 330,000
4. Glock 26, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 340,000
GERMANY :
1. Heckler & Koch HK USP (NIB), 9mm Pistol, Rs.400,000
2. Heckler & Koch P2000, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000
3. Heckler & Koch P30 9mm Pistol, Rs.430,000
4. SIG P250, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000
Please Help....
Last edited: