Updated Price List of 9MM Handguns in Pakistan

9MM HANDGUN PRICES IN PAKISTAN

I am interested in buying a 9mm Handgun and have compiled a list of these Handguns along with their prices in Pakistan. I need Pak member's help in updating this list to 2015 Price Levels. Kindly feel free to add your favourite 9mm handgun and its current Price at your favourite Gun Dealer. Any and all information regarding 9mm Hand gun would be deeply appreciated.1. Locally Made Clone of NP-22, 9mm Pistol Rs. 16,0002. Locally Made Clone of Zigana F, 9mm Pistol Rs. 17,0003. Locally Made Clone of Beretta 92FS / Stoeger Cougar 9mm Pistol Rs. 25,0004. Locally Made Clone of Glock 17 / 19, 9mm Pistol Rs. 36,0001. Norinco NZ-85B, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,0002. NP 34, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 40,0003. CF 98/NP42/QSZ-92, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 45,0001. CZ 999 (Skorpion) (AKA Charles Daily ZDA) 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,0002. EZ 9, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 60,0001. Tangfolio Viper, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 62,0001. Baikal MP446 Viking (Russia) 9mm Pistol Baikal Rs. 65,0001. Stoeger Cougar, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,0002. Sarsilmaz B6, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 65,0003. Girsan MC-27, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 63,0004. Kanuni 16 / S, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 55,0005. Canik 55 (All variants), 9mm Pistol, Rs. 50,0001. Taurus 24/7 Pro, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,0002. Taurus 809, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 70,0003. Taurus PT 99, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 75,0004. Taurus 24/7 Pro Titanium, 9mm Pistol, Rs.100,0001. Daewoo DP51 (Korea) 9mm Pistol Daewoo DP51 Rs.68,0001. CZ 75 P07 DUTY, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 85,0002. CZ P 01, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 95,0003. CZ 75 B Omega, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 100,0004. CZ Rami, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,0005. CZ SP01 Shadow, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 120,0006. CZ Tactical Sports TS, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 130,0001. Smith & Wesson Sigma (NIB), 9mm Pistol, SIGMA Rs.90,0001. Steyr M9A1, 9mm Pistol, Rs.225,0001. Beretta 92FS, 9mm Pistol, Rs.250,0002. Glock 17, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 320,0003. Glock 19, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 330,0004. Glock 26, 9mm Pistol, Rs. 340,0001. Heckler & Koch HK USP (NIB), 9mm Pistol, Rs.400,0002. Heckler & Koch P2000, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,0003. Heckler & Koch P30 9mm Pistol, Rs.430,0004. SIG P250, 9mm Pistol, Rs.350,000Please Help....