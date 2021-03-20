Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Updated Gamaleya (Sputnik V) vaccine country acceptance map
Thread starter
Hamartia Antidote
Start date
3 minutes ago
Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
22,665
24
16,493
Country
Location
3 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
JAS-39. Pride of Sweden.
Latest: waz
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
A moment ago
Air Warfare
World Happiness Report 2021: India ranks 139 out of 149 nations, Pakistan happier at 105
Latest: waz
1 minute ago
Central & South Asia
Not what you expect...North Iran
Latest: aryobarzan
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
Breaking News: Imran Khan test positive for Covid-19.
Latest: ARMalik
2 minutes ago
Members Club
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Chief of Pakistan Air Force
Latest: baqai
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Saudi Arabia, Middle East allies to participate in PAF counterterror exercise
Latest: Metal 0-1
43 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: syed_yusuf
Today at 3:13 PM
JF-17 Thunder
T
Pindi Boys – Tipu Sultan’s missiles failed because ‘traitors’ were inside
Latest: truthseeker2010
Today at 2:20 PM
Pakistan's Internal Security
Are You Ready Folks ! It's That Time of The Year ! Pakistan Day fly-past rehearsals
Latest: Trailer23
Today at 2:15 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
The Roorkee Internment Camp
Latest: Baibars_1260
7 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Featured
More than a pawn, Pakistan is a real player Between the U.S. and China
Latest: Dalit
11 minutes ago
CPEC
Central Bank raises GDP growth percentage
Latest: ziaulislam
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Do or Die
Latest: Dalit
17 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Complex family situation in PMLN
Latest: Ghost 125
23 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
JAS-39. Pride of Sweden.
Latest: waz
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Swiss get 24/7 fighter jet protection
Latest: Azadkashmir
6 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Afghanistan sits on $3 trillion in minerals
Latest: SpaceMan18
Today at 3:00 PM
Military History & Tactics
Obsolescence issues could increase cost of Leclerc XL upgrade
Latest: FuturePAF
Today at 11:21 AM
Land Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
Latest: PakistaniAtBahrain
5 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
NORUZ 1400
Latest: Muhammed45
10 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
D
‘Matarbari Port likely to contribute about 3% in GDP growth’
Latest: Destranator
23 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
R
Made in Iran
Latest: Raghfarm007
36 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Featured
Indian Air Force Pilot Killed In MiG-21 Bison Accident During Training Mission
Latest: FuriousGreen
59 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom