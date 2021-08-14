Updated: China is building 350-400 ICBM silos in this year in three new launch fields and one training base

EXCLUSIVE: China building third missile field for hundreds of new ICBMs China is building a third missile field that will hold more than 100 new DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, The Washington Times has learned.

China Is Building A Second Nuclear Missile Silo Field The Chinese missile silo program constitutes the most extensive silo construction since the US and Soviet missile silo construction during the Cold War.

China’s Expanding Missile Training Area: More Silos, Tunnels, and Support Facilities By Hans M. Kristensen The Chinese military appears to be significantly expanding the number of ballistic missiles silos under construction in a new sprawling training area in the northern part of central China. Recent satellite images indicate that at least 16 silos are under construction, a s

According to US intelligence, they found the third launch field in Hanggin Qi, Inner Mongolia this month, contain about 100+ launch silos:According to FAS, the first two new launch fields in Hami, Xinjiang and Yumen, Gansu:Each new ICBM fields found this year will house about 100-130 ICBM silos.And an known PLA rocket force's training center, in Jilantai, Innner Mongolia, built/building about 16 new ICBM training silos.Together there nearly 400 ICBM silos under construction in the three newly identified launch fields and one known PLA training base.And no, these are not wind farm, as claimed by amateurish google map users, check the above link or the below picture to see why:Some of the launch silo are under construction:Some of the launch silo are nearly complete:Some of the launch silo are begin to load ICBMs:The positions of PLA's new launch fields: