Updated: British Pakistani terrorist killed after holding Synagogue in USA hostage for 11 hours

Gunman holds hostages at synagogue in Texas
An FBI SWAT team was on the scene and law enforcement negotiated with the gunman.
In my heart I knew there was something shady with her- most Pakistanis who have lived or have been to SA become a bit off in the head
I've watched 2 news channels reports so far, no mentioned of who the person is what is his religion/demands.
Hmm, so the information coming to light now, well i hope he does not harm anyone and police apprehend him before any unfortunate incident happens.
'Lady Al Qaeda,' the woman Texas synagogue hostage-taker wants freedThe suspect claims his sister is Aafia Siddiqui, a known terrorist who is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth and is demanding to have the sister freed, according to a source.www.dailymail.co.uk
I hope so too. Israeli media reports their PM is closely monitoring the situation. God forbid if something goes wrong, it would be very bad for already strained Pakistan - US relations
Why Israeli PM monitoring the situation? this is a case of America with Americans involved.
It could be that some of the hostages are Israelis visiting USA?
Now it's just them trying to be the sole Jewish state and thus they try to highjack any situation involving Jewish people.