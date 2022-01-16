What's new

Updated: British Pakistani terrorist killed after holding Synagogue in USA hostage for 11 hours

I've watched 2 news channels reports so far, no mentioned of who the person is what is his religion/demands. Whoever it turns out, this is not the right way, the hostages must not be harmed as it will be a sin from Islamic point of view and it will create division among the community, I heard that the Rabbi is very friendly and active with Muslims in building relationships.
 
Hmm, so the information coming to light now, well i hope he does not harm anyone and police apprehend him before any unfortunate incident happens.
I hope so too. Israeli media reports their PM is closely monitoring the situation. God forbid if something goes wrong, it would be very bad for already strained Pakistan - US relations
 
