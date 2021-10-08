What's new

UPDATE: US submarine hits underwater seamount in South China Sea

US submarine hits underwater object in South China Sea


A US nuclear powered submarine struck an object underwater in the South China Sea on Saturday, according to two defense officials.
A number of sailors on board the USS Connecticut were injured in the accident, the officials said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to a statement from US Pacific Fleet. It's unclear what the Seawolf-class submarine may have hit while it was submerged.
"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition. USS Connecticut's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not affected and remain fully operational," the statement said. "The incident will be investigated." The US Navy did not specify the incident took place in the South China Sea, only that it occurred in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region.
The accident happened as tensions between the US and China soared over the Chinese military's incursions into Taiwan's Air Defense Integration Zone (ADIZ).

The Connecticut was operating in the waters around the South China Sea as the US and its allies have been carrying out a major multinational show of force in the region, known as Carrier Strike Group 21. The ongoing exercise saw ships from the US, UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the Netherlands, including three aircraft carriers, training in and around the area.
On Saturday, 39 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets and transport aircraft, entered Taiwan's ADIZ, causing the Taiwanese air force to scramble jets and deploy air defense missiles to monitor the aircraft. Two days later, China sent 56 aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ within 24 hours, the highest number since the self-governed island began publicly releasing such numbers last year.

We are under no obligation to reveal anything to anyone but ourselves. So speculate away. What do you think your speculations will do to US? Make US feel bad? You think we care what China think? You think this is the first time we have an open water boo-boo? And yet, we continue to push ahead...
Given the sophistication of US subs …there is no way it hit a geographical feature under the sea… and if you consider the recent call between Biden and Xi to respect the Taiwan act - this sounds like a military incident with a USA submarine getting rammed as a warning shot across the bows over Taiwan….
 
Highly possible
 
Jeez.. that’s bad. Seawolf’s are rare beasts and extremely capable systems(probably more silent than the Virginia class)
They are used for spying on internet traffic and inserting special forces right into an enemy military port without them even knowing what happened.
 
Many people think that submarine is stealth and invincible once go below sea level. Unfortunately nothing is further from truth. The SCS is full of sonar sensor array. This is the most dangerous place to operate submarine.
 
Well, they did just that in 2005, USS San Francisco.

1633654734743.png
 
Probably hit by another submarine. China must make it public. Did they lost a submarine? hahaha.
 
