Update: Thar Coal power projects

Pakistan has emerged as one of the leading countries—seventh in the list of top 20 countries of the world after the discovery of huge lignite coal resources in Sindh. Thar Coal reserves are estimated by the Geological Survey of Pakistan to be approximately 175 billion tons – making it one of the largest lignite coal reserves in the world. Coal plays a minor role in Pakistan’s energy mix, despite the Thar Desert having one of the largest undeveloped coal reserves in the world. Pakistan’s annual demand for coal exceeds supply; therefore, Pakistan relies upon imported coal to fulfill its requirements, particularly for industrial uses. The overall objective of developing Thar coal deposits is to generate electric power from in-country coal resources, to reduce the country’s dependence on imported coal, and to contribute towards bridging the gap between electricity supply and demand. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has undertaken the execution of mining operations for coal extraction in the Thar coalfield, Block II, as a means of tackling energy deficiency across Pakistan. The area has exploitable lignite coal reserves of 1.57 billion tons. The total mining capacity of the project is due to be 20.6 MT/anum and its power generation capacity is projected to be 3,960 MW. Some latest images via google map.