Quy trình đánh giá an toàn dự án tàu Cát Linh - Hà Đông Dự án đường sắt Cát Linh - Hà Đông trải qua nhiều công đoạn kiểm tra an toàn, trong đó đánh giá của tư vấn Pháp là cơ sở quan trọng xác định chất lượng dự án.

Hanoi Metro passed all safety standards set by French 3rd party consultant.********In my opinion Hanoi China Metro is ready for public at 2018. However, allowing China metro to go operation then will earn China the honor of of first metro builder, fastest completer in Vietnam.I am not sure if Vietnam will delay the project until Korean metro (in Hanoi) and Japan metro (Saigon) come online, Both are massively delayed.