Update on CPEC and departure of Chinese Ambassador from Islamabad

Imtiaz Gul, who covers the foreign & strategic affairs had a discussion with his Chinese contacts after Pakistan was not invited to BRICS+ conference in June 2022. He discusses the current Chinese thinking about Pakistan. He also discusses Chinese stopping further underwriting of CPEC projects. There was also a mention who has backed the appointment of Gen. Assim Bajwa as chairman of CPEC Authority.

There is also a bomb shell that I was not aware of that China has called back their Ambassador in Islamabad about 2 months ago, however it was not reported on any Pakistani news site.

Here is the discussion.
 
Crimson Blue said:
Imtiaz Gul, who covers the foreign & strategic affairs had a discussion with his Chinese contacts after Pakistan was not invited to BRICS+ conference in June 2022. He discusses the current Chinese thinking about Pakistan. He also discusses Chinese stopping further underwriting of CPEC projects.

There is also a bomb shell that I was not aware of that China has called back their Ambassador in Islamabad about 2 months ago, however it was not reported on any Pakistani news site.

Here is the discussion.
China recalled its ambassador to Pakistan? Plz tell me your source.

At least on July 3, 2022, that is, yesterday, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan nongrong was still answering Chinese netizens' questions about the hotel explosion in Pakistan online.

On June 25, 2022, he was also interviewed by a reporter from the global times in Pakistan to talk about the agricultural cooperation between CPEC and Pakistan.

IMG_20220703_224032.jpg


IMG_20220703_224125.jpg
 
Crimson Blue said:
Imtiaz Gul, who covers the foreign & strategic affairs had a discussion with his Chinese contacts after Pakistan was not invited to BRICS+ conference in June 2022. He discusses the current Chinese thinking about Pakistan. He also discusses Chinese stopping further underwriting of CPEC projects. There was also a mention who has backed the appointment of Gen. Assim Bajwa as chairman of CPEC Authority.

There is also a bomb shell that I was not aware of that China has called back their Ambassador in Islamabad about 2 months ago, however it was not reported on any Pakistani news site.

Here is the discussion.
MH.Yang said:
China recalled its ambassador to Pakistan? Plz tell me your source.

At least on July 3, 2022, that is, yesterday, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan nongrong was still answering Chinese netizens' questions about the hotel explosion in Pakistan online.

On June 25, 2022, he was also interviewed by a reporter from the global times in Pakistan to talk about the agricultural cooperation between CPEC and Pakistan.
According to this discussion, Chinese Ambassador is called back for 'training'. The affairs of Embassy is being handled by a female Chargé d'affaires. Your information may be different.
 
Crimson Blue said:
According to this discussion, Chinese Ambassador is called back for 'training'. The affairs of Embassy is being handled by a female Chargé d'affaires. Your information may be different.
Nongrong is a nuclear physicist, he graduated from the Department of nuclear physics of Peking University.
In fact, he is really not suitable to serve as ambassador to Pakistan, the ambassador to Pakistan should focus on CPEC.
But Chinese media reports suggest that he should remain in Pakistan now.
 

