Update on CPEC and departure of Chinese Ambassador from Islamabad

Imtiaz Gul, who covers the foreign & strategic affairs had a discussion with his Chinese contacts after Pakistan was not invited to BRICS+ conference in June 2022. He discusses the current Chinese thinking about Pakistan. He also discusses Chinese stopping further underwriting of CPEC projects. There was also a mention who has backed the appointment of Gen. Assim Bajwa as chairman of CPEC Authority.
There is also a bomb shell that I was not aware of that China has called back their Ambassador in Islamabad about 2 months ago, however it was not reported on any Pakistani news site.
Here is the discussion.
