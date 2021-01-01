What's new

Upcoming power gap in pakistani politics

Who is going to rule pakistan in the 2023 general elections?

  • PML (N)

  • PPP

  • PTI

  • There will be military coup

Results are only viewable after voting.
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
4,592
-4
7,178
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hello dear members
I have been thinking about this for a long time so today I thought i should ask this question here to get your opinions.
As we know the PML (N) and PPP are almost out of pakistani politics . Their corruption and the damage they caused to pakistan for personal gains is exposed badly in recent years and the pakistani voters are now much more aware and educated than they were in the past . Say thanks to the social media and imran khan for changing the mindset of an average pakistani voter.
In my humble opinion in the next general elections there is no chance PML (N) or PPP will ever win or will be in the position to make a government on a federal level.There is no public support for these two parties as we speak . Forget about support there is actually a hatred for them on a mass level.
Now coming to the PTI. This party in comparison still better than the two parties I mentioned above. But it's facing severe challenges of inflation, pandemic etc and getting unpopular among the masses. Secondly it's a well known pakistani people mentality to not bring the same political party twice to power. So it's obvious in the next general elections PTI won't be as popular as it was in 2018 general elections. I don't see this party making a government next time.
So there is no fourth big political party in pakistan capable of making a government on a federal level. The million dollar question is who really is going to rule pakistan in the next coming years ?
Will people vote for the same old parties because they have no other choice or will there be a very low voter turnover?
Or the army will have to think about filling this power gap?
Post your opinion below or vote in a poll.
 
T

touela

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2015
344
0
280
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
I don’t know how seriously to take your comments when u say that PML-N and PPP are soon out of business in Pakistan and that ppl now knows better then before.
Bhai Jee nothing have changed in Pakistan
 
Flash_Ninja

Flash_Ninja

SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
3,534
0
4,363
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I get the feeling that there will be big developments for GB, South Punjab, and Karachi in the last two years of PTI's term and it might be enough to win them a majority. If they can somehow bring prices down and get the economy moving then it could easily be a landslide for them.

PDM are a band of crooks and are going nowhere. They will probably backstab eachother right before the elections anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Leadership, nation-building and ‘trysts’ with IMF — I: A classic case study of ‘missed opportunities...’
Replies
10
Views
555
Syed1.
Syed1.
war&peace
How ordinary people are rising to challenge the political elite in Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
351
war&peace
war&peace
fatman17
Time to take charge and start behaving
Replies
0
Views
484
fatman17
fatman17
volatile
Can America’s Afghan policy be driven by experience in Germany and Japan?
Replies
0
Views
280
volatile
volatile
B
Realistic targets
Replies
0
Views
345
Banglar Bir
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom