Upcoming power gap in pakistani politics

Hello dear members

I have been thinking about this for a long time so today I thought i should ask this question here to get your opinions.

As we know the PML (N) and PPP are almost out of pakistani politics . Their corruption and the damage they caused to pakistan for personal gains is exposed badly in recent years and the pakistani voters are now much more aware and educated than they were in the past . Say thanks to the social media and imran khan for changing the mindset of an average pakistani voter.

In my humble opinion in the next general elections there is no chance PML (N) or PPP will ever win or will be in the position to make a government on a federal level.There is no public support for these two parties as we speak . Forget about support there is actually a hatred for them on a mass level.

Now coming to the PTI. This party in comparison still better than the two parties I mentioned above. But it's facing severe challenges of inflation, pandemic etc and getting unpopular among the masses. Secondly it's a well known pakistani people mentality to not bring the same political party twice to power. So it's obvious in the next general elections PTI won't be as popular as it was in 2018 general elections. I don't see this party making a government next time.

So there is no fourth big political party in pakistan capable of making a government on a federal level. The million dollar question is who really is going to rule pakistan in the next coming years ?

Will people vote for the same old parties because they have no other choice or will there be a very low voter turnover?

Or the army will have to think about filling this power gap?

Post your opinion below or vote in a poll.