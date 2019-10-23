What's new

Upcoming and newly launched cars from Chinese car companies: Ed 6

Kai Liu

Kai Liu

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2015
2,864
-7
6,757
Country
China
Location
China
Hongqi EHS9:

Human Horizon HiPhi X

Changan UNI-K

MG Linghang

MG 5

Haval First Love:

Roewe iMAX8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-RJKqVgWyc
Geely Preface:
www.youtube.com

超大杯的快乐！2020试驾全新吉利星瑞GEELY PREFACE 2.0T设计师推荐版

这次来到宁波试驾吉利星瑞，一辆越级打击的车型，大空间加2.0T动力是卖点，值得期待！【原创试车】 ---------------------------------------------------------- ★受音乐版权影响可能会导致部分片段无声。 ----------------------------...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Previous Editions:

Upcoming and newly launched cars from Chinese car companies+Chengdu Autoshow: Ed 5

Great Wall Haval H6 Great Wall Haval 'Dog' Great Wall Wey Tank 300 Great Wall Ora White Cat: Great Wall Ora ES11 Previous editions: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upcoming-and-newly-launched-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-4.666570/...
defence.pk
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upco...-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-4.666570/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upco...-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-3.650163/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/some...-cars-from-chinese-auto-companies-ed2.640511/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/newl...r-companies-specs-features-and-prices.627565/
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
716
0
683
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Kai Liu said:
Hongqi EHS9:

Human Horizon HiPhi X

Changan UNI-K

MG Linghang

MG 5

Haval First Love:

Roewe iMAX8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-RJKqVgWyc
Geely Preface:
www.youtube.com

超大杯的快乐！2020试驾全新吉利星瑞GEELY PREFACE 2.0T设计师推荐版

这次来到宁波试驾吉利星瑞，一辆越级打击的车型，大空间加2.0T动力是卖点，值得期待！【原创试车】 ---------------------------------------------------------- ★受音乐版权影响可能会导致部分片段无声。 ----------------------------...
www.youtube.com www.youtube.com

Previous Editions:

Upcoming and newly launched cars from Chinese car companies+Chengdu Autoshow: Ed 5

Great Wall Haval H6 Great Wall Haval 'Dog' Great Wall Wey Tank 300 Great Wall Ora White Cat: Great Wall Ora ES11 Previous editions: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upcoming-and-newly-launched-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-4.666570/...
defence.pk
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upco...-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-4.666570/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/upco...-cars-from-chinese-car-companies-ed-3.650163/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/some...-cars-from-chinese-auto-companies-ed2.640511/
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/newl...r-companies-specs-features-and-prices.627565/
Click to expand...
Didnt know MG was Chinese
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Kai Liu
Some newly launched and upcoming cars from Chinese auto companies (Ed2)
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
3K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom