The two accused have been identified as Talib and Salman, both residents of the same locality, say police sources.

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): A disturbing video shot with a mobile phone camera allegedly showing a woman being sexually assaulted by two men in Kannauj's Samdhan district of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly gone viral on social media. The police have started an investigation into the video, after the woman's family registered a case alleging the two men uploaded the video of the horrific incident.On April 24, the woman was gang raped, said the victim's sister. "If the accused are not hanged or given life imprisonment, we will give up our lives," the sister told news agencyReports said the woman was gang raped near a well where she had gone to fetch water. She apparently did not tell her parents immediately due to fear of neighbours and relatives defaming her family.The incident came to light when the men allegedly uploaded the explicit video on social media, after which the woman along with her family immediately went to the local police station and filed a case. The police have said they will track the two accused soon.