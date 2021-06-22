Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed fr

Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed from unmarked graves in Pennsylvania

Preston McBride, a Dartmouth College scholar, has documented at least 1,000 deaths from 1879 to 1934 at four of the over 500 schools in the United States

The federal government does not know or is unwilling to say how many children attended the schools, how many died in or went missing from them

For over 150 years, Indigenous children were uprooted from their communities and forced into US government-operated schools that focused on assimilation

Many students were forced to cut their braids, dress in uniforms, speak English and adopt European names

Among those who have called for a commission to fully investigate the legacy of Indian boarding schools is Interior Secretary Deb Haaland

Founded by Army veteran General Richard Pratt in 1879, the Carlisle Indian Industrial School (pictured) in Pennsylvania was among the 367 original government-operated institutions for Native American children

A team of archaeologists began work Saturday at the cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks (pictured) to unearth the remains of 10 more Native American children who died more than a century ago at the Carlisle school

Since 2016, dozens of Native American and Alaskan Native families have requested that their ancestors be returned from Carlisle school (pictured)

As many as 40,000 Native American children (pictured) may have died from poor care at government-run boarding schools around the US, McBride claims

The remains of 215 children were discovered at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia (pictured)