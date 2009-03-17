What's new

UP Teen Killed By Man Who Wanted To Marry Her, Mother Also Murdered: Cops

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

FULL MEMBER
Dec 20, 2019
834
-4
717
Country
Ireland
Location
Ireland
1615271822851.png

Five police teams have been formed to try and arrest the accused.

Agra:
A 19-year-old woman and her 50-year-old mother in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district were stabbed to death on Sunday night allegedly by a man who wanted to marry the girl, the police said. A third woman - a relative - was also seriously injured and admitted to a local hospital, they added.

The accused, who is on the run, is a neighbour of the family. He was a friend of the 19-year-old and wanted to marry her, police officials said.

Locals have told the media both families were not happy with their "friendship" and had an argument over this issue few days ago. The girl's family had also reportedly got her engaged elsewhere about two weeks ago, they said.

"The investigation till now has shown that a man called Govind who lives about 50 metres away from the incident spot has committed the crime. This man was in love with a girl from the family and the murders have been carried out over this aspect. We have found eyewitnesses too; five police teams have been formed to try and arrest the accused," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General of Police for Agra, said in a video statement on social media.

www.ndtv.com

UP Teen Killed By Man Who Wanted To Marry Her, Mother Also Murdered: Cops

A 19-year-old woman and her 50-year-old mother in Agra were stabbed to death on Sunday night allegedly by a man who wanted to marry the girl, the police said. A third woman - a relative - was also seriously injured and admitted to a local hospital, they added.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com

DISGUSTING INDIA!!!! A culture that is built on rape, stalking and murder.
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
2,685
-6
6,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Guy : Loved a girl, wanted to marry, couldn't marry so killed the girl and her mother. Why he couldn't handle rejection? Was his love just one sided?

Girl : What about her? Did she want to marry the guy? If so, why couldn't she as an adult?

Mother : Did she refused to let her daughter marry the guy? Did she then got her daughter engaged with some other guy? Was it forced on the daughter?

Other guy : Why did he got engaged with a girl? Did he ask her opinion?

Plus, where were the father in this whole scenario? Also the other family?

Thing is what that psycho lover guy did is horrendous but there are other societal problems too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Khajur
Special: What Kasab told cops after his arrest
Replies
4
Views
3K
roadrunner
roadrunner
Screaming Skull
  • Locked
What Kasab told cops after his arrest
Replies
1
Views
2K
Proud2Indian
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom