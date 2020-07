UP: Six men bludgeon woman to death after failed rape attempt, arrested by Etah police

Jul 03, 2020, 04:39PM ISTSource: TOI.inTwo days after the body of a woman was found at a stone's throw from her home near a pond in Etah city, police have arrested six men, including four with a criminal history of rape, murder, robbery and other crimes. The 32-year-old victim had recently moved to a rented accommodation with her husband, a cook, and three children from Delhi. According to police, from the first day of her return, the apprehended men had planned to gang-rape her. Accused were identified as. All were booked under various IPC sections, including section 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 376 (punishment for rape) 302(murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence). Police claimed, barring prime accused, Badan Singh and his accomplice Sunil, who was former landlords of the victim, the other four accused were involved in rape, murder, robbery and other criminal activities.