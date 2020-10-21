UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days’ Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

jamahir said: I suppose this thread is for encouragement of Yogi. He badly needs it, what with all those crimes against women happening lately in UP. Click to expand...

Crime in UP lowest in country in past two-and-a-half-years, says DGP Talking to India Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that, compared to the rest of the states in the country, UP has the lowest number of crimes in the past two-and-a-half-years.



OP Singh provided detailed crime records for the past almost three years and said that so far 81 major criminals have been killed in encounters, 9,925 have been arrested and property worth more than Rs 200 crore has been impounded under the National Security Act.

OP Singh said that compared to 2019, this year till May 31, the number of dacoity, murder, loot, rape and kidnapping cases has come down.In 2018, there were 1,727 cases of rape registered by the police while in 2019, there has been a 37.52 per cent reduction in the numbers. While the number of murders has come down by 15.37 per cent, dacoities have reduced by 28.99 per cent, loots by 36.99 per cent and violent clashes are down by 34.68 per cent. In all, there has been a drop of 35 per cent in the crime rate all acroess Uttar Pradesh.