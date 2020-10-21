What's new

UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days’ Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

Gadkari

UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days' Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Subhankar Chakraborty/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


Uttar Pradesh has set a record of creating 26.1 crore man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in just six months against the annual target of 26 crore.

This is for the first time that the state has achieved the annual target of the scheme in just half the duration.

The state rural development department achieved the feat by accelerating the job creation under the MGNREGS for lakhs of migrants who returned to the state, during the lockdown.

According to the government spokesman, the Yogi Adityanath government started giving jobs to the migrants from April 21, a month after the national lockdown was announced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement that the scheme proved to be of immense help in providing jobs to migrants who came back to rural areas in large numbers amid the peak of pandemic.

The scheme, he said, was implemented in a strategic manner while carrying out various important works, including the revival of rivers, ponds and plantation of trees. "All these activities helped the state government in providing jobs to the migrants," Yogi Adityanath said.

In the past, the MGNREGS has not been a big job spinner in the state. Data show that the target for enrolment of people under the scheme has largely remained constant at 1.03 crore households for the past five years. This translates into around five crore annual man-days.

UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days’ Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

Protest_again

Protest_again

UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days' Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Subhankar Chakraborty/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)


Uttar Pradesh has set a record of creating 26.1 crore man-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in just six months against the annual target of 26 crore.

This is for the first time that the state has achieved the annual target of the scheme in just half the duration.

The state rural development department achieved the feat by accelerating the job creation under the MGNREGS for lakhs of migrants who returned to the state, during the lockdown.

According to the government spokesman, the Yogi Adityanath government started giving jobs to the migrants from April 21, a month after the national lockdown was announced.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a statement that the scheme proved to be of immense help in providing jobs to migrants who came back to rural areas in large numbers amid the peak of pandemic.

The scheme, he said, was implemented in a strategic manner while carrying out various important works, including the revival of rivers, ponds and plantation of trees. "All these activities helped the state government in providing jobs to the migrants," Yogi Adityanath said.

In the past, the MGNREGS has not been a big job spinner in the state. Data show that the target for enrolment of people under the scheme has largely remained constant at 1.03 crore households for the past five years. This translates into around five crore annual man-days.

UP Sets Record Of Creating 26.1 Crore Man Days' Work; Achieves MGNREGS Annual Target In Six Months

UP is going to be largest economy of India soon. They have the population and the administration for it. Mark my words.
 
G

Gadkari

UP is going to be largest economy of India soon. They have population and administration for it. Mark my words.
You know UP and Pakistan are very similar with similar population and similar language and even culture and even GDP.

So to know how Imran Khan has performed, one can just compare him to Yogi Adityanath and see the difference.

For e.g. UP COVID recovery rate is even better than India.

 
jamahir

jamahir

I suppose this thread is for encouragement of Yogi. He badly needs it, what with all those crimes against women happening lately in UP.
 
G

Gadkari

I suppose this thread is for encouragement of Yogi. He badly needs it, what with all those crimes against women happening lately in UP.
Crime in UP lowest in country in past two-and-a-half-years, says DGP

Talking to India Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that, compared to the rest of the states in the country, UP has the lowest number of crimes in the past two-and-a-half-years.
Crime in UP lowest in country in past two-and-a-half-years.

OP Singh provided detailed crime records for the past almost three years and said that so far 81 major criminals have been killed in encounters, 9,925 have been arrested and property worth more than Rs 200 crore has been impounded under the National Security Act.

OP Singh said that compared to 2019, this year till May 31, the number of dacoity, murder, loot, rape and kidnapping cases has come down.

In 2018, there were 1,727 cases of rape registered by the police while in 2019, there has been a 37.52 per cent reduction in the numbers. While the number of murders has come down by 15.37 per cent, dacoities have reduced by 28.99 per cent, loots by 36.99 per cent and violent clashes are down by 34.68 per cent. In all, there has been a drop of 35 per cent in the crime rate all acroess Uttar Pradesh.

 
jamahir

jamahir

www.indiatoday.in

Crime in UP lowest in country in past two-and-a-half-years, says DGP

Talking to India Today, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that, compared to the rest of the states in the country, UP has the lowest number of crimes in the past two-and-a-half-years.
New Delhi: Days after publicly contradicting the UP Police version of the Hathras gang rape and murder case, Dr. Azeem Malik, temporary Chief Medical Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, has been told his services are no longer required at the hospital.

His statement that the FSL (forensic science laboratory) report – samples for which were taken 11 days after the October 14 assault – held no value directly contradicted Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar’s statement, who had said the FSL report showed there were no traces of sperm and hence proved that no rape took place.

On October 16, Azeem received a letter saying that the proposal to appoint him as temporary CMO at the hospital could not be acceded to. And finally, on October 20, he was given an urgent notice terminating him from his post at the hospital.
