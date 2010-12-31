UP man with yellow, black and white fungus dies: Report
A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, who was also diagnosed with black, white and yellow fungal infections along with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has died, news agency PTI has reported citing doctors. The 59-year-old man died on Saturday, according to the news agency.
"Kunwar Singh was under treatment but passed away due to toxemia (blood poisoning by toxins) at 7.30pm on Friday," Dr BP Tyagi, an ENT specialist at Harsh Hospital in the city's Raj Nagar area, told PTI on Saturday.
Dr Tyagi said Singh, a lawyer from Sanjay Nagar in the city, recently approached him with symptoms of the coronavirus disease "The yellow fungus, besides white and black fungus, was detected during endoscopy on May 24," he added.
The doctor also said that his hospital is treating another 59-year-old man from the state's Muradnagar who has also been detected with yellow fungus. "The fungus in Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Muradnagar, was detected near his brain. Half of his jaw has been removed," he said.
Dr Tyagi said the Muradnagar man also has toxemia but the level of infection is lesser than what Kunwar Singh had and that the patient is on anti-fungal medication.
Authorities in Ghaziabad have said that there are 65 patients who have been detected in fungal infections so far and that one of them has died of it. Ghaziabad’s district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said out of the 65 infected people, 31 have recovered and 33 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
According to officials, four private hospitals—Harsh, Max, Yashoda and Pulmonic—in the city are treating patients infected with fungus.
The Uttar Pradesh government recently made black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the epidemic diseases act. Ghaziabad has recorded 434 deaths linked to Covid-19 so far and 1779 active cases of coronavirus disease, official figures updated till Saturday show.
