UP Clears Order To Check Forced Conversions Amid "Love Jihad" Row

The ordinance comes hours after the Allahabad High Court cancelled a case against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who converted to Islam last year to marry him

'Love jihad' ordinance cleared by UP cabinet

The ordinance proposes imprisonment between one-five years for those found guilty of carrying out religious conversions for marriage.

What the ordinance mandates:

Congress slams BJP, says 'love jihad' a manufactured word

