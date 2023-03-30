What's new

UP: Bajrang Dal Disrupts Muslim Prayers Held at a Private Property in Moradabad

Police served notices on 10 Muslims and have been asked to pay Rs 5 lakh each as a penalty for "disrupting peace" in the area.

188427-lyvgbuviac-1679888225-1200x600.jpeg

Uttar Pradesh Bajrang Dal president, Rohan Saxena, speaking to media at the site of incident. Photo: Screengrab via YouTube video.

New Delhi: Men associated with the Hindutva organisation Bajrang Dal protested against a group of Muslims offering prayers at a private warehouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on Saturday, March 25.

Police served notices on 10 Muslims present there under CrPC 107/116 (a preventive measure to preempt a breach of peace) and directed the Muslim family to whom the property belongs not to hold any group prayers. Police also asked the members of the Muslim community why should not they pay Rs 5 lakh each in penalty for “disturbing peace” in the area. This police action drew harsh criticism on social media.

Source: Indian Media
 

